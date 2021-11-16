DP World Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for opening round at Jumeriah Golf Estates
53 players in action in Dubai this week, with six still in the running to end the season top of the Race to Dubai standings - watch Featured Group coverage live on Thursday from 5am on Sky Sports Golf
Pairings and tee times for the opening round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship have been announced, which will held on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.
British unless stated; all times GMT
0415 James Morrison
0425 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin)
0435 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Sam Horsfield
0445 Maximilian Kieffer (Ger), John Catlin (USA)
0455 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)
0505 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Patrick Reed (USA)
0515 Jeff Winther (Den), Sean Crocker (USA)
0525 Joachim B Hansen (Den), Marcus Armitage
0535 Victor Perez (Fra), Adri Arnaus (Esp)
0550 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Grant Forrest
Who can win the Race to Dubai?
A look at the various scenarios for the six players still in the running to end the season as European No 1.
0600 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Adrian Meronk (Pol)
0610 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Ian Poulter
0620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jamie Donaldson
0630 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Johannes Veerman (USA)
0640 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Garrick Higgo (Rsa)
0650 Thomas Detry (Bel), Justin Harding (Rsa)
0700 Calum Hill, Danny Willett
0710 Laurie Canter, Lucas Herbert (Aus)
0725 Rory McIlroy, Dean Burmester (Rsa)
0735 Shane Lowry (Irl), Robert MacIntyre
0745 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Jason Scrivener (Aus)
0755 Tommy Fleetwood, Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
0805 Will Zalatoris (USA), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
0815 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Richard Bland
0825 Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick
0835 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton
0845 Billy Horschel (USA), Collin Morikawa (USA)
