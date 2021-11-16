DP World Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for opening round at Jumeriah Golf Estates

Matt Fitzpatrick returns as defending champion after his one-shot victory in the 2020 DP World Tour Championship

Pairings and tee times for the opening round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship have been announced, which will held on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.

British unless stated; all times GMT

0415 James Morrison

0425 Joakim Lagergren (Swe), Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin)

0435 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Sam Horsfield

0445 Maximilian Kieffer (Ger), John Catlin (USA)

0455 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn)

0505 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Patrick Reed (USA)

Patrick Reed was given a special exemption by the European Tour to tee it up in Dubai this week

0515 Jeff Winther (Den), Sean Crocker (USA)

0525 Joachim B Hansen (Den), Marcus Armitage

0535 Victor Perez (Fra), Adri Arnaus (Esp)

0550 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Grant Forrest

0600 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

0610 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Ian Poulter

0620 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jamie Donaldson

0630 Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp), Johannes Veerman (USA)

0640 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

0650 Thomas Detry (Bel), Justin Harding (Rsa)

0700 Calum Hill, Danny Willett

0710 Laurie Canter, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

0725 Rory McIlroy, Dean Burmester (Rsa)

Rory McIlroy is bidding to win the DP World Tour Championship for a third time

0735 Shane Lowry (Irl), Robert MacIntyre

0745 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

0755 Tommy Fleetwood, Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

0805 Will Zalatoris (USA), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

0815 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Richard Bland

0825 Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick

0835 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton

0845 Billy Horschel (USA), Collin Morikawa (USA)

