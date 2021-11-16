Rory McIlroy reveals what he does to stay carbon neutral each year when competing around the world

Rory McIlroy is in action at the DP World Tour Championship this week

Rory McIlroy revealed how a 'massive sense of guilt' when flying home from a tournament made him think more about the environment and ensure he is carbon neutral.

The Northern Irishman plays a global schedule and takes regular flights to and from tournaments, like all the world's top players, with the sport often criticised for not doing enough to tackle sustainability issues.

McIlroy was asked about his own carbon footprint ahead of the DP World Tour Championship, following on from the recent UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow. The four-time major champion explained the moment his attitude towards his own carbon footprint changed.

McIlroy addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of featuring at Jumeriah Golf Estates, a venue where he won in 2012 and 2015

"Two years ago, after I won in China [2019 WGC-HSBC Champions], I flew back home privately and it was just me on the plane," McIlroy said. "I just got this massive sense of guilt come over me, just because this can't be good and all that sort of stuff.

"So we ended up reaching out to the GEO Foundation, who do a lot of great sustainability things in golf, and that was the only sort of organisation that we knew of that I guess could help us go in the right direction.

"I wouldn't self-profess to be an eco warrior, but I'm someone that doesn't want to damage the environment in any way, so how can I make my travel around the world neutral, how can I neutralise what I do?

"And they came up with a few different ways that I can do that. So on top of that I pay to fly private, I pay quite a bit more on top of that to make sure I'm carbon neutral by the end of the year.

"It's something that I have a conscience about and I take it seriously, especially when you see some of these weather events that are happening. I live in a part of the world where hurricanes are very prevalent, and becoming more and more prevalent as the years go on.

McIlroy claimed a 20th PGA Tour title at The CJ Cup last month

McIlroy, who travelled from his Florida home to Dubai to play in the European Tour season finale, added: "I think we can all play our part in some way or another."

"I certainly don't think it's something that I've talked to many of the players about really, but just from my conscience and my mind, I know that when I do travel and I travel privately, that I'm not doing it to the detriment of the world that we live in."

