Rory McIlroy leads DP World Tour Championship, Race to Dubai leader Collin Morikawa starts strongly

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai. Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart look back at the best of the action from the opening round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy moved into the early lead at the DP World Tour Championship, while Collin Morikawa made a strong start to his bid for Race to Dubai victory.

Latest scores DP World Tour Championship

McIlroy mixed eight birdies with a lone bogey on his way to an opening-round 65 at Jumeriah Golf Estates, lifting him to seven under and two ahead of Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tapio Pulkkanen and last week's AVIV Dubai Championship winner Joachim B Hansen.

Even a victory wouldn't be enough for McIlroy, 20th in the standings, to win the Race to Dubai for a fourth time, while Morikawa - starting the week with a 236-point advantage - bolstered his hopes of becoming the first American to top the rankings after a four-under 68.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy reflects on grabbing the early lead at the DP World Tour Championship and discusses the changes he has made in recent months McIlroy reflects on grabbing the early lead at the DP World Tour Championship and discusses the changes he has made in recent months

Tyrrell Hatton, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey - among the six players who can still win the Race to Dubai - all sit in the group on two under, while Billy Horschel, Morikawa's closest rival, struggled to a two-over 74 to leave him tied-45th in the 53-man field.

Playing alongside Dean Burmester, McIlroy followed a 20-foot birdie at the first by producing an impressive approach into the par-five second and rolling in a 12-footer for eagle.

McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship in 2012 and 2015

The Northern Irishman fired his approach at the fifth to tap-in range and made a two-putt birdie at the par-five seventh, before holing from 15 feet at the next to go six under after just eight holes.

McIlroy responded to a bogey at the ninth by converting from five feet at the next, with the four-time major winner scrambling for a couple of par-saves on his back nine before then signing off his round by taking advantage of the par-five last.

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

Morikawa threatened McIlroy's clubhouse target after three birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine took him to within two of the lead, only for him to post a three-putt bogey at the par-three 17th and then fail to bounce back on the final hole.

The world No 2 is joined in a strong contingent three behind by Sergio Garcia, playing on a special exemption, while Robert MacIntyre, Marcus Armitage and former world No 1 Martin Kaymer are among the other players on four under.

Morikawa mixed six birdies with two bogeys during his opening round in Dubai

Fitzpatrick - who can still snatch Race to Dubai victory with a win this week - was within four of the lead until a final-hole bogey, with Tommy Fleetwood and American Will Zalatoris also opening with a two-under 70.

Min Woo Lee, fifth in the standings, joined Patrick Reed in carding a level-par 72, while Ian Poulter and British Masters champion Richard Bland are eight off the lead in a share of 40th place.

Watch the DP World Tour Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live action continues Friday with Featured Groups from 5am, ahead of full coverage from 7am.