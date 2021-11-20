Golf News

DP World Tour Championship: Pairings and tee times for final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates

52 players in action in Dubai, with six starting the week in the running to end the season top of the Race to Dubai standings - watch Featured Group coverage live on Saturday from 5am on Sky Sports Golf

Last Updated: 20/11/21 1:48pm

Robert MacIntyre is just two off the lead going into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship
Pairings and tee times for the final round of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship, held on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates.

British unless stated; all times GMT

*Denotes Featured Groups, live from 5am on Sky Sports Golf and then available via the red button from 6.30am

0345 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), James Morrison

0355 Francesco Laporta (Ita), Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin)

0405 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

0415 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn), Sean Crocker (USA)

0425 Justin Harding (Rsa), Maximilian Kieffer (Ger)

0435 Richard Bland, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

0445 Billy Horschel (USA), Will Zalatoris (USA)

0455 Laurie Canter, Danny Willett

0505 Jamie Donaldson, Grant Forrest

0515 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Victor Perez (Fra)

0530 *Antoine Rozner (Fra), Patrick Reed (USA)

Patrick Reed was given a special exemption by the European Tour to tee it up in Dubai this week
0540 *Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Detry (Bel)

0550 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Rafa Cabrera Bello (Esp)

0600 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

0610 Tommy Fleetwood, Adri Arnaus (Esp)

Tommy Fleetwood is nine behind after a third-round 69
0620 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

0630 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Paul Casey

0640 Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton

0655 Matt Fitzpatrick, Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

0705 Jeff Winther (Den), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

0715 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Johannes Veerman (USA)

0725 Marcus Armitage, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

0735 Shane Lowry (Irl), John Catlin (USA)

Robert MacIntyre reflects on making putting progress and moving within two of the lead at the DP World Tour Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Robert MacIntyre reflects on making putting progress and moving within two of the lead at the DP World Tour Championship
0745 Collin Morikawa (USA), Joachim B Hansen (Den)

0755 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Robert MacIntyre

0805 Sam Horsfield, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

