Tiger Woods posts viral video of one full swing on the range, his first on camera in nine months

One swing of a club from Tiger Woods prompted hysteria on social media on Sunday, the first full shot seen from him for nine months.

Woods' record-breaking career was hanging in the balance following his serious car accident in February, leaving the former world No 1 with devastating injuries to both his legs.

He suffered open fractures to the tibia and fibula bones in his right leg in the early-morning crash near Los Angeles in which his vehicle veered into the opposite lanes and missed oncoming traffic before careering up a grassy bank and rolling several times.

Woods has been seen in public only occasionally during his recuperation, proving in recent weeks that he was able to put weight on his right leg although he was still having to wear a compression sleeve.

It was unknown if he would be able to resume golf at any level, with an update expected early next month when the 15-time major winner hosts the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

But Woods took to Twitter to post the encouraging video of him making a full swing with a short-iron on the practice range, accompanied by the message: "Making progress".

His video garnered close to 1.5m views within an hour of posting, with a number of PGA Tour stars offering their approval that the career of golf's most marketable superstar was far from finished.

Justin Thomas, who has been in regular contact with Woods since he was released from hospital in March, had just posted his comments on Rory McIlroy ripping his own shirt after a disappointing finish at the DP World Tour Championship, insisting "I love this" before he noticed the Woods video and claimed, "I think I love this more".

