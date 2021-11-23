PGA Tour announces big increases in prize funds and money bonuses in record FedExCup schedule

Patrick Cantlay is reigning FedExCup champion

The PGA Tour has announced significant increases to prize funds and money bonuses as part of a record-breaking 2021-22 FedExCup schedule.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan outlined the changes in a memo to players on Monday, with the average tournament prize purse jumping from $8m to $9.1m after numerous significant increases.

The first two FedExCup Playoffs - the FedEx St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship - will see their purses increase by more than $5m to $15m, while the top 30 players competing at the season-ending Tour Championship will now play for a first prize of $18m.

Jay Monahan outlined PGA Tour's vision and expanded financial benefits for its members

The Players Championship has increased its prize fund to $20m, making it the richest tournament in world golf, with the Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament all having $12m to play for.

"The PGA Tour is stronger than at any time in our history, and the game of golf has unprecedented momentum," Monahan said. "We are positioned to grow faster in the next 10 years than we have at any point in our existence, and we remain laser-focused on strengthening our core product and investing in our members."

Rory McIlroy will be among the players set to benefit from the prize increases

Other increases include a $15m bump in the FedExCup bonus to $75m, along with a doubling of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 to $20m. The PGA Tour has also introduced an additional Play15 bonus, guaranteeing money to each player who competes in 15 events in a season.

The Player Impact Program - compensating the 10 biggest needle-movers with the best "Impact Score" - will pay out $50m this year, an increase of $10m over its inaugural year.