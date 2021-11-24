Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa commit to DP World Tour's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy will feature at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January

World No 2 Collin Morikawa and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy will make their first starts of the new DP World Tour season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Morikawa will arrive off the back of becoming the first American to win the DP World Tour's season-long standings, having followed victories at the WGC-Workday Championship and The Open by taking the title at the DP World Tour Championship to cap off a memorable 2021.

The 24-year-old was involved in a tight tussle with McIlroy during the season-finale at Jumeriah Golf Estates, with the pair ready to do battle again when the Rolex Series event takes place at Yas Links Abu Dhabi from January 20-23.

"I cannot wait to return to the Middle East and play the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for the first time," said Morikawa. "I have heard great things about the event and it always attracts a world-class field year on year, but I know this year will be extra special at Yas Links for the first time.

"It's a course which I know is hugely popular amongst the players from the Pro-Am that has been played there in the past, and I'm excited to start my season as reigning DP World Tour Rankings Champion there."

Morikawa will also tee it up at the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic the following week, while McIlroy will kick off his DP World Tour campaign at an event where he has finished runner-up four times and third a further four times without finding an elusive victory.

"I have many happy memories of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, and once again look forward to starting my year at this wonderful tournament," McIlroy said. "Yas Links is a spectacular course and is going to provide a new challenge but one all players will enjoy.

McIlroy will be making his 12th appearance in Abu Dhabi

"Obviously, I have come close a few times at this event in the past, and I'm hopeful I can be in with a chance of picking up that trophy for the first time come Sunday."

Tyrrell Hatton is defending champion after his four-shot victory in 2021, with Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood among the other recent winners in Abu Dhabi.

Watch the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship live from January 20-23 on Sky Sports Golf.