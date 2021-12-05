Hero World Challenge: Viktor Hovland takes confidence from unexpected win at Tiger Woods' event
The Norwegian, who successfully defended his Mayakoba Classic title on his last start, bogeyed the last two holes to finish 18 under par and a shot ahead of American Scottie Scheffler
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 05/12/21 11:16pm
Viktor Hovland admitted he had few thoughts about a possible Hero World Challenge victory before he overturned a six-shot deficit to claim a dramatic win in the Bahamas.
Hovland fired a six-under 66 to claim a one-shot victory at the Albany, despite bogeying his final two holes, having pulled clear of the field with back-to-back eagles on his back nine.
Collin Morikawa started the day five ahead and was firm favourite to claim the victory required to move to world No 1, although a final-round 76 allowed Hovland to take advantage and claim a second win in as many starts.
"When I first teed off and obviously got off to just making a few pars early on, I didn't really think winning was even in question," Hovland admitted after his victory.
"After I made three birdies in a row at the end of the front nine and I got to No 9, I was in the greenside bunker and I looked up at the leaderboard and I saw I was tied for the lead. That's when I knew that, okay, if I play really well on the back nine, I've got a chance.
"There's only 20 guys in the field, but the players here are really good and I feel like my wins have come when the field hasn't been as strong. For me to do well in a field like this gives me a lot of confidence."
PGA Tour Golf
December 6, 2021, 6:30pm
Live on
Hovland finished a shot clear of Scottie Scheffler, who recovered from a triple-bogey at the par-four fourth to post eight birdies in an 11-hole stretch to also card a final-round 66.
"I felt like I played pretty well," Scheffler said. "I had really struggled with my putting pretty much the whole week until maybe the back nine yesterday, where I made a few putts.
"Outside of that, the first two days I putted so bad, so today just to see a few go in and kind of get going was nice. I felt like I gave myself a chance there at the end and I'm pleased with that."