Sky Sports Golf: New documentaries on Europe's Solheim Cup and Richard Bland's British Masters wins

Two of the stand-out successes from the sporting season will be celebrated in special new documentaries this December on Sky Sports Golf.

The golfing calendar produced history-making major winners and a record-breaking Ryder Cup during a memorable 2021, while two of the highlights came at the Betfred British Masters and the Solheim Cup.

Richard Bland's long-awaited first DP World Tour victory and Catriona Matthew guiding Team Europe to more Solheim Cup success have been recognised in new 30-minute programmes, with both available on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports On Demand over the festive period.

Portrait of a Captain: Catriona

Catriona Matthew has guided Europe to victory in both the 2019 and 2021 Solheim Cups

Matthew became the first European captain to win back-to-back Solheim Cups and just the second to win on American soil, as she guided her side to a 15-13 victory in Ohio.

The new programme reflects on Matthew's Solheim Cup success as a player, having been a European stalwart throughout the 21st century, with the Scot also sharing untold stories from her two stints as captain.

Matthew reveals details about her captaincy approach and how she masterminded successive Solheim Cup victories, plus explains untold storylines from the career in the biennial contest.

Portrait of a Captain: Catriona Live on

Key times (all on Sky Sports Golf): Dec 18 at 10.30pm, Dec 21 at 8pm, Dec 24 at 7pm, Dec 25 at 5pm and 8pm, Dec 27 at 7pm

Richard Bland: 478

Bland became the oldest first-time winner in Tour history with his dramatic play-off victory at The Belfry, where the 48-year-old defeated Guido Migliozzi at the first extra hole to secure his breakthrough title in his 478th start.

Richard Bland didn't win his first DP World Tour event until he was 48

The new programme sees Bland head back to The Belfry to reminisce about his maiden Tour victory and describe the struggles he has faced on his long and difficult journey to the winner's circle.

Bland reflects on the near-misses and why he feels it took him so long to claim that elusive win, plus talks about his work with Tim Barter, his new-found confidence in his game, and his hopes for the remainder of his career.

Key times (all on Sky Sports Golf): Dec 19 at 9.30pm, Dec 21 at 8.30pm, Dec 24 at 8.30pm, Dec 25 at 5.30pm and 8.30pm, Dec 27 at 7.30pm

