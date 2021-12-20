Christmas TV guide: What's on Sky Sports Golf? Majors, highlights, documentaries and much more

Jon Rahm ends 2021 as world No 1, while Rory McIlroy won twice on the PGA Tour over the past 12 months

Major memories, extended highlights and special new documentaries will all be part of an exciting festive schedule on Sky Sports Golf.

With the live golf over until early 2022, we take the opportunity to enjoy some of the best golfing moments over the past 12 months with a host of great programming.

Catriona Matthew's Solheim Cup legacy will be the subject of a new documentary, where the Scot shares her experience of guiding Team Europe to back-to-back victories and some of her favourite moments from her two spells as captain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catriona Matthew became the first European Solheim Cup captain to back-to-back victories. Discover how she masterminded two incredible triumphs against all the odds in a special documentary this Christmas, only on Sky Sports Golf Catriona Matthew became the first European Solheim Cup captain to back-to-back victories. Discover how she masterminded two incredible triumphs against all the odds in a special documentary this Christmas, only on Sky Sports Golf

There's also a special 30-minute programme to reflect on a landmark victory for Richard Bland at the Betfred British Masters, where the 48-year-old claimed his maiden European Tour title at the 478th time of asking.

Throughout the two-week festive period, every day will be dedicated to a different part of the golfing calendar and show extended highlights and repeats from some of the biggest tournaments.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Richard Bland's dramatic victory at the Betfred British Masters, where he became the oldest first-time winner in DP Word Tour history, as part of a special documentary this Christmas on Sky Sports Relive Richard Bland's dramatic victory at the Betfred British Masters, where he became the oldest first-time winner in DP Word Tour history, as part of a special documentary this Christmas on Sky Sports

December 20 will offer highlights from the best events from the 2021 DP World Tour season, with the following day exploring some of the key storylines from the PGA Tour campaign - including Rory McIlroy's return to the winner's circle at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The build-up to Christmas is dedicated purely to women's golf, with full final-round repeats of the ANA Inspiration and US Women's Open on December 22, while the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Evian Championship are both available to enjoy the following day.

The Masters Live on

Christmas Eve will be another chance to see the AIG Women's Open, where Anna Nordqvist celebrated a third major victory, with Christmas Day itself devoted to the Solheim Cup and Team Europe's historic title defence on away soil.

The final round of Hideki Matsuyama's historic Augusta win will be shown on Boxing Day and full coverage from Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest major champion in history will be available on December 27, with Jon Rahm's maiden major at the US Open then being repeated on December 28.

Jon Rahm's success at Torrey Pines made him the first Spanish winner at the US Open

The Sunday of Collin Morikawa's win at The Open is shown on December 29, before the final rounds of the Tour Championship and the DP World Tour Championship are shown a day later.

New Year's Eve focuses on the Ryder Cup and offers coverage from a history-making win for Team USA at Whistling Straits, along with documentaries of past European successes, with New Year's Day and January 2 providing highlights from some of the most iconic majors in recent years.

Relive the best of golf in 2021 this Christmas on Sky Sports Golf!