Christmas TV guide: What's on Sky Sports Golf? Majors, highlights, documentaries and much more
The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, The Open, Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and much more all appear on Sky Sports Golf this month; Documentaries on Richard Bland's British Masters win and Europe's Solheim Cup success also available
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 20/12/21 10:20am
Major memories, extended highlights and special new documentaries will all be part of an exciting festive schedule on Sky Sports Golf.
With the live golf over until early 2022, we take the opportunity to enjoy some of the best golfing moments over the past 12 months with a host of great programming.
Catriona Matthew's Solheim Cup legacy will be the subject of a new documentary, where the Scot shares her experience of guiding Team Europe to back-to-back victories and some of her favourite moments from her two spells as captain.
There's also a special 30-minute programme to reflect on a landmark victory for Richard Bland at the Betfred British Masters, where the 48-year-old claimed his maiden European Tour title at the 478th time of asking.
Throughout the two-week festive period, every day will be dedicated to a different part of the golfing calendar and show extended highlights and repeats from some of the biggest tournaments.
December 20 will offer highlights from the best events from the 2021 DP World Tour season, with the following day exploring some of the key storylines from the PGA Tour campaign - including Rory McIlroy's return to the winner's circle at the Wells Fargo Championship.
The build-up to Christmas is dedicated purely to women's golf, with full final-round repeats of the ANA Inspiration and US Women's Open on December 22, while the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Evian Championship are both available to enjoy the following day.
The Masters
December 26, 2021, 11:00am
Live on
Christmas Eve will be another chance to see the AIG Women's Open, where Anna Nordqvist celebrated a third major victory, with Christmas Day itself devoted to the Solheim Cup and Team Europe's historic title defence on away soil.
The final round of Hideki Matsuyama's historic Augusta win will be shown on Boxing Day and full coverage from Phil Mickelson becoming the oldest major champion in history will be available on December 27, with Jon Rahm's maiden major at the US Open then being repeated on December 28.
The Sunday of Collin Morikawa's win at The Open is shown on December 29, before the final rounds of the Tour Championship and the DP World Tour Championship are shown a day later.
New Year's Eve focuses on the Ryder Cup and offers coverage from a history-making win for Team USA at Whistling Straits, along with documentaries of past European successes, with New Year's Day and January 2 providing highlights from some of the most iconic majors in recent years.
Relive the best of golf in 2021 this Christmas on Sky Sports Golf!