Ladies European Tour: Extra events and record prize purses available in bumper 2022 season schedule

Atthaya Thitikul topped the Ladies European Tour's Order of Merit in 2021

The Ladies European Tour will offer more events than ever before and a record-breaking prize purse as part of their bumper 2022 schedule.

A minimum of €24.5 million will be available over the season, up over 20% on last year and over double the annual purse available in 2019 - the last campaign not affected by Covid-19 cancellations.

Players will have the chance to compete in 31 events across 21 countries over a ten-month period, with the season getting underway with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open from February 10-13.

Ladies European Tour CEO, Alexandra Armas, said: "On the back of a strong 2021 season, which featured 23 tournaments, 2022 is going to be a record-breaking year for the LET with the largest total purse and number of events in history.

A map showing the countries hosting Ladies European Tour events in 2022 [provided by the LET]

"We will be launching new events in Asia and South Africa and returning to various territories across Europe and further afield, so it's looking very exciting for our international membership.

"We have never had such incredible support from partners across the industry and corporations who see the value in investing in the LET. Our players continue to set new performance standards. We are thankful to all of our partners as we move into the third year of our successful joint-venture partnership with the LPGA."

The schedule contains back-to-back events in South Africa and successive tournaments in Australia, with the Madrid Ladies Open, The Mithra Belgian Open and the Women's Irish Open among the events returning to the Ladies European Tour calendar in 2022.

The Aramco Team Series has five tournaments as part of an expanded schedule, while the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open - played the week between the Evian Championship and the AIG Women's Open - has had its prize purse increased by 33 per cent to $2million.

Two new venues will host LET events for the first time, the Ålands Golf Club for the Åland 100 Ladies Open and Barrière Golf Club in Deauville for the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, with the Race to Costa del Sol season finale once again the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

The 'Race' will offer a bonus pool of €250,000 between the top three finishers on the official rankings, with prizes of €125,000, €75,000 and €50,000 for the players who finish in first, second and third place.