Ladies European Tour: Carlota Ciganda cruises to four-shot Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana win
The Spaniard took a three-shot lead into the final round at Los Naranjos Golf Club and was never in danger of getting caught after she followed a birdie on the second with an eagle on the par-five fifth
Last Updated: 28/11/21 3:44pm
Spain's Carlota Ciganda delighted the home crowd as she cruised to victory in the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.
Ciganda took a three-shot lead into the final round at Los Naranjos Golf Club and was never in danger of getting caught after she followed a birdie on the second with an eagle on the par-five fifth.
Further birdies on the eighth and 18th gave the Solheim Cup star a closing 67 and winning total of 15 under par, four shots ahead of Sweden's Maja Stark, who returned a 66.
"I'm very happy," Ciganda told Sky Sports. "It's a tournament that I really wanted to win. I love Spain and obviously to win your country's Open is really, really special.
"I'm very happy with the way I played and to shoot two bogey-free rounds this week is great golfing.
"It was quite tough on the back nine, a little windy, so I'm very happy with the way I played all week."
Race to Costa del Sol champion Atthaya Thitikul carded a closing 71 to finish third on eight under par.
