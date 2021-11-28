Ladies European Tour: Carlota Ciganda cruises to four-shot Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana win

Carlota Ciganda's lead at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana never looked in doubt

Spain's Carlota Ciganda delighted the home crowd as she cruised to victory in the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Ciganda took a three-shot lead into the final round at Los Naranjos Golf Club and was never in danger of getting caught after she followed a birdie on the second with an eagle on the par-five fifth.

Further birdies on the eighth and 18th gave the Solheim Cup star a closing 67 and winning total of 15 under par, four shots ahead of Sweden's Maja Stark, who returned a 66.

"I'm very happy," Ciganda told Sky Sports. "It's a tournament that I really wanted to win. I love Spain and obviously to win your country's Open is really, really special.

"I'm very happy with the way I played and to shoot two bogey-free rounds this week is great golfing.

"It was quite tough on the back nine, a little windy, so I'm very happy with the way I played all week."

Race to Costa del Sol champion Atthaya Thitikul carded a closing 71 to finish third on eight under par.