2022 on Sky Sports Golf: Home of the majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, LET and more

Sky Sports will once again be the home of golf in 2022, with more live action than ever before as part of a record-breaking year ahead.

All four men's majors and all five women's majors will be exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf as part of a packed 2022 calendar, with the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour all available to enjoy.

There are additional live events from across the globe, including many of the senior majors and some of the biggest events in the amateur golfing calendar, resulting in an action-packed 12 months ahead on Sky Sports Golf.

Will Rory McIlroy complete the career Grand Slam in 2022?

Here are just some of the reasons to get excited about a bumper 2022 of golf on Sky Sports…

A new era for men's golf

The Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January marks the start of 49 consecutive weeks of live golf on Sky Sports, with the PGA Tour also having three co-sanctioned events with the DP World Tour - renamed from the European Tour - as part of a "strategic alliance" between the two Tours.

The DP World Tour calendar begins with back-to-back Rolex Series events, with Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa among the stars committing to both UAE-based tournaments, with a packed schedule offering a minimum of 45 tournaments across 27 different countries.

The co-sanctioned events include the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship in July, also with the Genesis Scottish Open, with a record prize purse then on offer for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Players will also be competing for record prize funds on the PGA Tour in 2022, with a $20m purse for The Players in March, $15m for the first two FedExCup Playoffs and $12m for at least four more events over the next eight months.

A historic year for the majors

The Open celebrates its 150th anniversary this July at St Andrews, with Sky Sports offering round-the-clock coverage from the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods has won the Claret Jug twice at the iconic venue, with the golfing world hoping to see the 15-time major champion fit enough to tee it up in Scotland.

Will Collin Morikawa add to his major tally in 2021?

The world's top two players will both look to successfully defend major titles in 2022, with world No 1 Jon Rahm returning to the US Open as reigning champion and Morikawa back at The Open looking to replicate last year's victory at Royal St George's.

Rory McIlroy will have another chance to complete golf's career Grand Slam at the Masters, having not won a major since 2014, while a resurgent Jordan Spieth will have the same opportunity at the PGA Championship this May.

Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship win was his sixth major title

Record-breaking year for women's golf

The newly-named Chevron Championship kicks off the 2022 women's major schedule in late March, with the biggest names in women's golf heading to California, before a hectic summer sees four majors take place in a 10-week stretch from June to August.

The depth of talent within the women's game has resulted in 14 of the last 16 majors being won by first-time major winners, with Solheim Cup stars Charley Hull, Leona Maguire and Mel Reid among the players looking to add to that tally over the year ahead.

Can Nelly Korda keep her world No 1 spot in 2022?

Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko will resume their tussle at the top of the world rankings after dominating the women's game in 2021, with Korda claiming Olympic gold and a maiden major title during her stellar campaign and Ko winning five times in the space of five months.

There's a full LPGA Tour calendar to enjoy over the next 12 months, having been disrupted the previous two seasons by Covid-19 cancellations, while the Ladies European Tour is scheduled to have a record number of events on offer.

