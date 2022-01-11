Tom Watson joins Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter at this year's Masters

Tom Watson returns to Augusta National in April

Two-time winner Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary starter at this year's Masters.

Watson, who won the Masters title at Augusta National in 1977 and 1981 and also finished runner-up three times, made his last competitive appearance in the year's first major in 2016.

The 72-year-old is relishing the opportunity to return as an honorary starter at the iconic event, running from April 7th-10th, live on Sky Sports.

"Augusta National in April is one of my favourite places to be," the 72-year-old said.

"With the many fond memories of both watching the Masters as a youngster and then competing in the tournament for so many years, I am greatly honoured to join my friends and fellow competitors, Jack and Gary, as an honorary starter in this upcoming Masters.

"In both of my victories, Jack was on my heels. And when Gary won his third tournament in 1978, I was there to help him put on the green jacket.

"Moments like those stand out in my career, and the opportunity to share the honorary starter tradition with Jack, Gary and the Masters patrons will be very special."