Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from Sony Open due to wrist soreness

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from this week's Sony Open in Hawaii because of soreness in his wrist.

DeChambeau's agent Brett Falkoff told the Golf Channel on Monday morning that the world No 8's wrist had flared up in recent weeks, before PGA Tour Communications confirmed DeChambeau's exit in the afternoon.

The 28-year old was the highest-ranking player in the field at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, which starts on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

The 2020 US Open champion struggled in his previous tournament, finishing in a tie for 25th in the 38-man Sentry Tournament of Champions this past weekend.

Prior to last week's event DeChambeau's only start since last September's Ryder Cup, where he was on the victorious US squad, was at the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial PGA Tour event where he finished 14th in a 20-player field.

DeChambeau's only PGA Tour victory in 2021 came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last March, while he failed to finish in the top 25 at any of the four majors.