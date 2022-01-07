US Women's Open: Prize purse almost doubles to $10m for 2022

The 2022 US Women's Open will have the largest prize purse in women's golf

The 2022 US Women's Open will have a prize purse of $10m (£7.36m), the United States Golf Association has announced.

The competition is due to take place from June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

The amount is almost double that of the 2021 competition ($5.5m, £4.1m) and comes after the USGA signed a new partnership with the health organisation ProMedica.

The prize purse will be the largest in the women's game and is set to rise to $12m (£8.8m) over the next five years.

Our partnership with @ProMedicaHealth is raising the stakes and taking the #USWomensOpen to new heights. pic.twitter.com/XJpikxJ3Si — U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) January 7, 2022

"The USGA prides itself on conducting championships that not only provide an incredible stage for the athletes, but also give younger players something to dream about," Mike Whan, USGA's CEO, said.

"For more than 75 years, the US Women's Open has been the one that every little girl, in every country around the world, has dreamed of winning.

"This partnership with ProMedica allows us to substantially grow the championship in every way, from its purpose, to its purse, to the places that host the event.

"While I'm incredibly proud of what we are announcing today, I know this is just the beginning, as together with ProMedica.

"We'll push to change the game and what it means to young women worldwide in order to reach new heights every year,"

The USGA and ProMedica have a joint commitment to highlighting the importance of addressing health inequities across the United State.

ProMedica's Impact Fund will become the official charity of the US Women's Open and is committed to raising more than $1billion over eight years to invest in grants, impact investments, and research and learning activities, designed to improve individual and community health.

The USGA also announced five additional US Women's Open venues at The Riviera Country Club in California (2026), Inverness Club in Ohio (2027), Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina (2029), Interlachen Country Club in Minnesota (2030) and Oakland Hills Country Club in Michigan (2031 and 2042).

The US Women's Open is one of 15 national championships conducted annually by the USGA, with Yuka Saso winning at Olympic Club in 2021.