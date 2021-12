Latest European Tour 2022 schedule: Dates, venues and tournaments for record-breaking season

Bronte Law won the Dubai Moonlight Classic in October

A look at the dates, venues and tournament schedule for the 2022 Ladies European Tour season.

Correct as of schedule announcement on December 23:

February 10-13 - Magical Kenya Ladies Open, Vipingo Ridge, Vipingo

March 17-19 - Aramco Team Series - Asia - Venue TBC

March 24-26 - Joburg Ladies Open - Venue TBC

March 30-April 2 - Investec South African Women's Open - Steenberg Golf Club, Cape Town

April 21-24 - Australian Ladies Classic Bonville - Bonville Golf Resort, NSW, Australia

April 28-May 1 - Women's NSW Open - Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club, NSW, Australia

May 5-8 - Madrid Ladies Open - Venue TBC

May 19-21 - Jabra Ladies Open - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

May 27-29 - The Mithra Belgian Ladies Open - Naxhelet Golf Club, Wanze, Belgium

June 9-12 - Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik and Annika - Halmstad Golf Club, Sweden

Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam co-host the mixed event, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour

June 16-18 - Aramco Team Series - London - Centurion Club, St Albans

June 24-26 - Tipsport Czech Ladies Open - Beroun Golf Club, Prague, Czech Republic

June 30-July 3 - European event TBC

July 14-17 - Big Green Egg Open - Rosendaelsche Golf Club, Arnhem

July 21-24 - Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

July 28-31 - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open - Dundonald Links, Irvine, Scotland

August 4-7 - AIG Women's Open - Muirfield, Gullane, Scotland

Anna Nordqvist will return to defend her AIG Women's Open title

August 11-14 - ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by Modest! Golf Management - Galgorm Castle & Massereene Golf Clubs, Antrim, Northern Ireland

August 18-20 - Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande - La Reserva Club De Sotogrande, Spain

August 25-28 - Skafto Open - Skaftö Golf Club, Fiskebäckskil, Sweden

September 1-3 - Åland 100 Ladies Open - Ålands Golf Club, Kastelholm, Finland

September 8-10 - VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open - Golfpark Holzhäusern, Ennetsee, Switzerland

September 15-17 - Lacoste Ladies Open de France - Golf Barriere, Deauville, France

September 22-25 - Women's Irish Open - Venue TBC

September 29-October 2 - Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya - Club de Golf Terramar, Sitges, Barcelona

October 13-15 - Aramco Team Series - New York - Venue TBC

Charley Hull won the individual event in New York in 2021, a month on from featuring in Europe's Solheim Cup victory

October 20-23 - Hero Women's Indian Open - DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurgaon

October 26-28 - Dubai Moonlight Classic - Emirates Golf Club - Faldo Course, Dubai, UAE

November 3-6 - Aramco Saudi Ladies International - Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

November 9-11 - Aramco Team Series - Jeddah - Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

November 24-27 - Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana - Venue TBC