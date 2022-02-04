Bryson DeChambeau pulls out of Saudi International due to hand and hip injuries

Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn ahead of the second round of the Saudi International due to left hand and left hip injuries, organisers of the Asian Tour event said on Friday.

World number nine DeChambeau had a disappointing first round of 73 on Thursday and organisers of the $5m tournament confirmed he would not be able to continue.

Italy's Matteo Manassero took a two-shot lead in the opening round after carding a brilliant 62 to finish at eight-under.

The Jeddah tournament boasts a strong field including DeChambeau's fellow Americans Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Briton Tommy Fleetwood.

The Asian Tour is set for a major overhaul this season with the introduction of 10 new marquee events after its partnership with the newly-formed LIV Golf Investments, a company backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

"It was one of those days in which everything was going my way," Manassero said.

"I was playing really solid, giving myself a lot of birdie chances, a lot of really short ones, as well. So just got the round going and just felt comfortable. That's the right word, I guess.

"I'm excited. I'm curious to see what 2022 has for me. I worked really well, and I'm happy with the work I've done.

"Obviously it started really good. There's going to be some lows, there's going to be some ups, but I'm ready for it and see what happens."