Japan's Nasa Hataoka and America's Marina Alex share lead at LGPA Drive On Championship

Japan's Nasa Hataoka is tied for the lead with America's Marina Alex after day one of the LPGA Drive On Championship

Marina Alex and Japan's Nasa Hataoka fired seven-under-par 65s on Thursday to share the 18-hole lead at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Fort Myers, Florida.

Alex posted a clean round, carding seven birdies, including five straight from Nos. 9-13 at the Crown Colony Golf & Country Club.

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, Leona Maguire of Ireland and Sweden's Linnea Johansson are tied for third at six under, while six players are two shots back in a tie for sixth.

Hataoka, starting on No.10, finished with eight birdies against one bogey in the three-day tournament.

Hataoka's last two victories have come at 54-hole events and four of her five career victories overall were three-day events.

"Three-day tournaments, yes, I have a good image of it, so hopefully I can play two more good rounds," Hataoka said.

Alex's 65 is her lowest score since she carded a 64 in 2019 at the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

"I really putted nicely today. The first couple holes were kind of tough just getting used to the wind and figuring out, you know, how far everything was playing," Alex said.

"I made a really good save on...I want to say it was No. 4, I think it was, long par-four. I really mis-clubbed myself off the tee and was way back and then had like a three-wood in. Made a good up-and-down to keep some good momentum going."

Alex seeks her second career victory. She posted a win at the 2018 Cambia Portland Classic.

Ten golfers sit three shots back in a tie for 12th at four under. Defending champion Austin Ernst shot a two-under 70 to sit T34.