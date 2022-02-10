Ladies European Tour: Linnea Strom leads after first round of season-opening Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Linnea Strom leads after shooting a four-under 68 in the first round

Linnea Strom leads the Magical Kenya Ladies Open after shooting a four-under-par 68 in the first round at Vipingo Ridge.

The 25-year-old Swede is two shots clear at the top of the leaderboard after a round that included eight birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Emma Grechi of France is second on two under, with Wales' Amy Boulden in joint-third following a 71 that featured four birdies and three blemishes.

Julia Engstrom, also of Sweden, was the only other player under par on day one of the opening Ladies European Tour event of the season.

After winning the inaugural Magical Ladies Kenya Open in 2019, Esther Henseleit posted a two-over 74 to sit six shots off the lead.

"The wind was tricky out there and the course was pretty firm, so if you don't hit it where you want to it can pretty much bounce anywhere," Strom told ladieseuropeantour.com.

"I played steady today, I had eight birdies, but I made some mistakes as well. Overall, I'm pretty happy with the score, there's still some things I need to figure out especially in the right to left wind, but hopefully I can work that out tomorrow and continue to play well."

Boulden added: "It was tough out there. I played here two years ago, and it played quite different to then. It's a great test of golf especially with the wind out there, so just trying to keep the ball in play really.

"The fairways are narrow, but my game plan is hit the driver and try to get over a lot of stuff, with the greens I've been pitching on the front and hoping that it stops."

