Ladies European Tour: Linnea Strom takes two-shot lead into Magical Kenya Open final round

Linnea Strom played regularly on the LPGA Tour last season

Sweden's Linnea Strom remains on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open after carding a third-round level-par 72 to lead by two shots.

Strom, targeting her first Ladies European Tour title, mixed three birdies with as many bogeys as her midway four-shot advantage was cut in half at the season-opening event.

Spain's Luna Sobron sits second on the leaderboard after she produced the round of the day with a 68 at Vipingo Ridge on Saturday.

"It was a steady day. I started off a little bit tricky with two bogeys in the first three holes and that wasn't ideal or what I was hoping for, but other than that I think I managed to stay focused and stay in my own bubble and enjoy it out there," said Strom.

"I did want to try and score a little bit lower than I did, but overall, I feel happy with how I played and hopefully I can get a good score in tomorrow."

Sobron moved into contention as she combined an eagle at the par-five second with five birdies and three bogeys at Vipingo Ridge.

German pair Esther Henseleit and defending champion Sophie Hausmann share third place on level par after carding rounds of 69 and 71, respectively.

France's Emma Grechi sits in fifth place one on over after a double bogey at the 18th saw her record a one-under 71, with Spain's Marta Sanz Barrio one shot further back in sixth place.

Wales' Becky Morgan is seventh on three over, while Scotland's Michele Thomson is in a four-strong group a shot further back.

