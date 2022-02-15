Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Phoenix Open chaos, Charley Hoffman's complaints and the heath of Irish golf

Scott Scheffler triumphed in the Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Sky Sports Golf Podcast panel are back to look at another week packed with plenty of talking points on and off the course.

John E Morgan, Paul McGinley and Guardian journalist Ewan Murray are this week's guests, joining Josh Antmann to reflect on the latest burning issues in golf.

They looked back on the chaos at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, won by Scott Scheffler in a dramatic play-off, and questioned whether the antics on the 16th hole are justified or not after scenes of wild celebration following holes-in-one from Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz.

The team reflect on the comments made by Charley Hoffman on Instagram criticising a ruling which went against him in at Scottsdale too, which further fuelled the fire of the ongoing interest from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, former Ryder Cup captain McGinley talks about the current state of Irish golf and we also get an update on the health of Nicolas Colsaerts, who has recently been diagnosed with an illness.

Listen or subscribe to the Sky Sports Golf Podcast on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker