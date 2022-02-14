Bryson DeChambeau responds to 'false reports' amid link with Saudi Golf League after withdrawing from Genesis Invitational

Bryson DeChambeau on the 11th hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open

Bryson DeChambeau has responded to 'false reports' after withdrawing from this week's Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles due to hip and hand injuries.

One report earlier this month suggested DeChambeau had been offered $135m to join the Saudi-backed startup league, which would result in him no longer being able to compete on the PGA Tour.

The 28-year-old pulled out of the Sony Open in Hawaii with a sore left wrist, before also withdrawing from the Saudi International on the Asian Tour after just one round.

"I am very disappointed to miss the (Genesis Invitational) this week at one of my favorite golf courses on tour," DeChambeau wrote Monday on Twitter. "I am currently in the process of rehabbing a hip and hand injury, which I am making positive progress on day by day.

"There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate. Any news regarding my health or playing schedule will come directly from me and my team only. This is just another inaccurate report. I look forward to getting healthy and seeing everyone soon!"

Rich Beem reacts to Charley Hoffman's Instagram post calling for changes on the PGA Tour.

It comes after DeChambeau recently stated that he agreed with a post on social media from Charley Hoffman calling for changes on the PGA after being penalised one stroke when his ball rolled into the water while taking a penalty drop in the second round at TPC Scottsdale.

In his original post, Hoffman added: "You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour."

Hoffman later said he has "nothing but respect for the PGA Tour" and also quashed talk linking him to a rival league.

DeChambeau, the No. 12-ranked player in the world, explained that he injured himself by slipping and falling rather than excessive workouts.

"Everyone needs to chill," he wrote.

What was Hoffman's original post? Why was he penalised?

Hoffman's tee shot on the par-five 13th hole headed right and found the water, which Hoffman had no complaints about. But after he took a penalty drop, his ball rolled back into the water.

Hoffmann, currently ranked 92 in the world, was forced to take an additional second penalty stroke that led to a score of 7 on the hole en route to shooting 1-over 72 for the day.

The 45-year-old then took to his Instagram to voice his frustration.

"What a joke @usga@pgatour today on the 13th hole I hit my drive in the water and took a drop on a side of a hill that no grass," Hoffman wrote.

Charley Hoffman took to Instagram to call out the USGA and the PGA Tour after a rules issue resulted in a double bogey during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open.

"Dropped twice then place on a small tuff of grass. Turned around the ball started rolling into the water. I was under the impression that the @usgahad changed that rule. I was wrong. Had to take another penalty for doing nothing wrong at all. Did everything by the book. It's still mind blowing that a group of amateurs rule the professional game of golf. I also blame the @pgatour rules officials for putting out a terrible penalty area line where this could even happen. No accountability at any level here. No protection for the players at all.

"You wonder why guys are wanting to jump ship and go play on another tour. Players need transparency, protection and consistency. We don't have that under the current governing bodies."

Hoffman, who is one of four player directors on the Tour's Player Advisory Council, then tagged several media outlets, including Golf Channel, and even the Saudi International account before continuing: "Sorry Jay! We need to do better at all levels of the @pgatour. Including myself who represent the players on the board of the Tour. If we don't we won't have a Tour any longer!

"Hopefully there will be a change soon."

Fellow golfers DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson also responded to Hoffman's post, with De Chambeau stating 'Agree wholeheartedly @charleyhoffman' and Mickelson posting 'I feel ya.'

Why is Hoffman furious at the US PGA Tour?

Jamie Weir explains why Charley Hoffman took aim at the PGA Tour on Instagram after having a frustrating round and why Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are supporting him.

Sky Sports' Jamie Weir says: "The PGA will be scratching their heads, they'll be thinking 'what more do we have to do?' We've made these guys feel valued and certainly financially rewarded for their services yet we're still having to deal with things like this. It smacks of entitlement, it smacks of privilege, and frankly biting the hand that feeds'."

Is the Saudi Golf league a gamble?

Rob Lee and Jamie Spence give their verdict on the Saudi government's big financial investment into the Asian Tour and the possible threat it posts to the structure of the global game.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Richard Bland said he considers players joining a possible Saudi Golf League a gamble and feels the breakaway competition is lacking the star appeal of Rory McIlroy.

Greg Norman is the figurehead of a Saudi-backed $300million investment from LIV Golf Investments into the Asian Tour, something he described as "only the beginning", with the former world No 1 also expected to become the commissioner of a new breakaway Super Golf League (SGL).

The tournaments and formats for the potential league have yet to be publicly announced, with reports of $1.5billion being available to lure players to move from the PGA Tour, although DeChambeau denied he has been offered £100m to feature.

Bland said: "It's a difficult one, because the money being thrown around is tough to turn down for these players. The people signing are the older players and the ones maybe coming towards their autumn of their careers. They're thinking about a huge pay out and who wouldn't, probably?

"Personally, I think it needs Rory McIlroy. Whether you've got a Jon Rahm, you've got a Collin Morikawa, you've got a Justin Thomas or you've got a DJ signed up, McIlroy is still the No 1 draw in golf."

McIlroy has previously spoken out against a potential SGL, referring to the venture last year as a "money grab" and liking it to the European Super League muted in football.