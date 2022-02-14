The 150th Open: Who is already in the field for St Andrews and how can players still qualify?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best shots and key moments from a historic final round of The 149th Open at Royal St George's, where Collin Morikawa held off Jordan Spieth to win by two shots The best shots and key moments from a historic final round of The 149th Open at Royal St George's, where Collin Morikawa held off Jordan Spieth to win by two shots

The 150th Open will see the world's best tee it up at St Andrews' historic Old Course, but who has already secured their qualification to the final men's major of the year?

Sky Sports' dedicated Open channel will have the round-the-clock coverage from Scotland this July, where Collin Morikawa will return as defending champion after claiming the Claret Jug in 2021.

Golf's oldest major has a long list of possible ways to gain an exemption, while The Open Qualifying Series will provide plenty of opportunities over the coming months to secure an invite.

Who are the players who already qualified? What are the criteria for golfers to book their spot at The Open over the coming months? With 150 days to go until The 150th Open, here's a look at the field as things stand…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Lee, Andrew Coltart and Dame Laura Davies look back at the key moments from Collin Morikawa's major-winning round at The 149th Open Rob Lee, Andrew Coltart and Dame Laura Davies look back at the key moments from Collin Morikawa's major-winning round at The 149th Open

(Correct as of Feb 14; Some players appear multiple times, with bold indicating the first category they secured their exemption)

Open Champions aged 60 or under on 17 July 2022

Mark Calcavecchia, John Daly, Justin Leonard, Paul Lawrie, Tiger Woods, David Duval, Ernie Els, Ben Curtis, Todd Hamilton, Padraig Harrington, Stewart Cink, Louis Oosthuizen, Darren Clarke, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa

The Open Champions for 2011-2021

Darren Clarke, Ernie Els, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa

First 10 and anyone tying for 10th place in The 149th Open at Royal St George's in 2021

Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen, Dylan Frittelli, Brooks Koepka, Mackenzie Hughes, Dustin Johnson, Robert MacIntyre, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Collin Morikawa pays tribute to the fans at Royal St George's and discusses what it means to him to be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year at The Open Collin Morikawa pays tribute to the fans at Royal St George's and discusses what it means to him to be crowned Champion Golfer of the Year at The Open

The first 50 players on the OWGR (Week TBC, 2022)

TBC - traditionally week 21

First 30 in the DP World Tour rankings for 2021

Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Paul Casey, Nicolai Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre, Abraham Ancer, Richard Bland, Alexander Bjork, Bernd Wiesberger, Will Zalatoris, Tommy Fleetwood, Guido Migliozzi, Viktor Hovland, Dean Burmester, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Jason Scrivener, Lucas Herbert, Ian Poulter, Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Thomas Pieters, Danny Willett, Justin Harding, Garrick Higgo, Justin Rose.

Winners of the BMW PGA Championship 2018-2021

2018 - Francesco Molinari, 2019 - Danny Willett, 2020 - Tyrrell Hatton, 2021 - Billy Horschel

The first 5 DP World Tour members and any DP World Tour members tying for fifth place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai rankings on completion of the 2022 BMW International Open.

TBC

Winners of the US Open 2017-2022

2017 & 2018 - Brooks Koepka, 2019 - Gary Woodland, 2020 - Bryson DeChambeau, 2021 - Jon Rahm, 2022 - TBC

Winners of The Masters 2017-2022

2017 - Sergio Garcia, 2018 - Patrick Reed, 2019 - Tiger Woods, 2020 - Dustin Johnson, 2021 - Hideki Matsuyama, 2022 - TBC

Dustin Johnson won The Masters in 2020, with Hideki Matsuyama claiming the Green Jacket in 2021

Winners of The PGA Championship 2016-2022

2016 - Jimmy Walker, 2017 - Justin Thomas, 2018 & 2019 - Brooks Koepka, 2020 - Collin Morikawa, 2021 - Phil Mickelson, 2022 - TBC

Winners of The Players 2019-2022

2019 - Rory McIlroy, 2020 - Cancelled, 2021 - Justin Thomas, 2022 - TBC

Top 30 players from the final 2021 FedExCup Points List

Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Kevin Na, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Sam Burns, Harris English, Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners, Erik van Rooyen, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Cantlay reflects on his victory at the Tour Championship which clinched him the FedExCup and $15m jackpot Patrick Cantlay reflects on his victory at the Tour Championship which clinched him the FedExCup and $15m jackpot

The first five PGA TOUR members and any PGA TOUR members tying for fifth place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA TOUR FedExCup Points List for 2022 on completion of the 2022 Travelers Championship

TBC

The 115th VISA Open de Argentina 2021 Champion

Jorge Fernandez-Valdes

Playing members of the 2021 Ryder Cup Teams

Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Harris English, Daniel Berger, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin A look at best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin

First and anyone tying for first place on the Final Order of Merit of the Tour of Australasia for 2021-22

TBC

First and anyone tying for first place on the Final Order of Merit of the Sunshine Tour for 2021-22

TBC

The Japan Open Champion for 2021

Shaun Norris

The Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup Champion for 2022

TBC

First two and anyone tying for second place, on the Final Official Money List of the Japan Golf Tour for 2021

TBC

First and anyone tying for first place, not exempt in a cumulative money list taken from all official 2022 Japan Golf Tour events up to and including the 2022 Japan Tour Championship.

TBC

The Senior Open Champion for 2021

Stephen Dodd

The Amateur Champion for 2022

TBC

The US Amateur Champion for 2021

James Piot (a)

The European Amateur Champion for 2022

TBC

The Mark H McCormack Medal winner for 2021

Keita Nakajima (a)

The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion for 2021

Keita Nakajima (a)

The Latin America Amateur Champion for 2022

Aaron Jarvis

What is The Open Qualifying Series? A minimum of 46 places at The Open are available through the Open Qualifying Series, which provides golfers with opportunities to qualify at 16 tournaments in 11 countries around the world.

OQS South Africa - The 2021 Joburg Open

Thriston Lawrence, Zander Lombard, Ashley Chesters

OQS Singapore - The 2022 SMBC Singapore Open

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Yuto Katsuragawa, Joohyung Kim, Sihwan Kim

OQS Australia - The Vic Open

Dimitrios Papadatos, Ben Campbell, Matthew Griffin

OQS USA - The 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

TBC

OQS Japan - The 2022 Mizuno Open

TBC

OQS Netherlands - The 2022 Dutch Open

TBC

OQS Canada - The 2022 RBC Canadian Open

TBC

OQS Korea - The 2022 KOLON Korea Open

TBC

OQS Ireland - 2022 Horizon Irish Open

TBC

OQS USA - The 2022 John Deere Classic

TBC

OQS Scotland - The 2022 Genesis Scottish Open

TBC

OQS USA - The 2022 Barbasol Championship

TBC

Final Qualifying - Fairmont St Andrews, Hollinwell, Prince's & St Annes Old Links

TBC