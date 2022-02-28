Ryder Cup 2023: Team USA players back Zach Johnson's appointment as next Ryder Cup captain

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin A look at best of the action from the final day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin

Zach Johnson has proven to be a popular selection as Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain, with Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas among the players to back his appointment.

The 46-year-old has been set the task of trying to retain the trophy at Marco Simone Golf Club next September, live on Sky Sports, with the USA looking for their first victory on European soil since 1993.

Team USA stormed to a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits last year, with all 12 players in their team ranked inside the world's top 21 at the time, with several of that side endorsing Johnson to impress in his new role.

Team USA's victory at Whistling Straits was the largest in Ryder Cup history

"The stuff he does behind closed doors is what I think makes the big difference, and I think every guy that's played on a team that he's been an assistant or played with him would definitely agree with that and be happy to see him do it," Koepka said.

"I think he's more of an energizer, like a team energizer. He's never really been a part of my pods, so all the details and certain things, I don't see maybe that other guys will see, but he's definitely fun to be around. I think everybody that's played on a team that he's been on or been an assistant with him I think knows that it's deserved."

What will Johnson bring to the role?

Justin Thomas was part of the six-man Ryder Cup committee selecting the next captain, alongside Jordan Spieth, with the former world No 1 relishing the prospect of playing under Johnson in Italy.

"I'm very excited," Thomas told Sky Sports News. "I love Zach, his wife Kim and everything they're going to bring to the table. Not just as Ryder Cup captain but for Ryder Cups going forward, so we're all super pumped and I hope to be playing for him."

Johnson was a vice-captain to Jim Furyk in the 2018 Ryder Cup

Stricker had been vice-captain three times before taking on the main role in Wisconsin last September, with Daniel Berger believing that Johnson will offer a similar style of captaincy to his predecessor.

"I think he [Johnson] is such a great blend of kind of new school/old school," Berger said during the Honda Classic. "He's been a part of so many big teams and he's played on Tour for so long and he's so well respected among us out here that when he says something, you listen.

"Having spent some time with him at the Ryder Cup this year, I know he's going to make a great captain. He's very chill. He kind of reminds me of Captain Stricker. He's very low key, lets the guys do what they need to do to get ready, and he has great experience from Ryder Cups in the past."

Tony Finau, who has appeared in the last two Ryder Cups for Team USA, said earlier this month: "He [Johnson] is a cool blend of the older generational player and a person with a new generational outlook on the game. He has lived in both worlds. He's got a great perspective on the game and the team atmosphere."

Who will captain Team Europe?

Padraig Harrington captained Team Europe last September, having previously been a vice-captain

Europe are also expected to announce their next Ryder Cup captain in the coming weeks, with plenty of possible names to succeed Padraig Harrington.

Former world No 1 Lee Westwood was initially the favourite to take over from Harrington, having made 11 Ryder Cup appearances as a player and also serving as vice-captain to Thomas Bjorn in the 2018 victory, although the Englishman has since ruled himself out of consideration for the role.

Luke Donald has emerged as a strong contender for the role, with the former world No 1 having played in four winning Ryder Cup teams and serving as a vice-captain for the past two events.

Henrik Stenson has made five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including during Europe's victory at Le Golf National in 2018, before working as one of Harrington's assistants in Wisconsin last year.

Fellow Swede Robert Karlsson is another possibility for the role, having played in two Ryder Cups and also receiving strong praise from both captains he has worked under during his two stints as vice-captain.

Graeme McDowell has ruled himself out of the running to be captain, while Ian Poulter, Martin Kaymer and Paul Lawrie have all previously served as vice-captain.