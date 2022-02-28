Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bryson DeChambeau said it was a hard decision to make but he is not 100 per cent ready to play

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

DeChambeau has not played since withdrawing from the Saudi International in early February due to hand and hip injuries.

He has also been battling a wrist problem for months and after initially saying he would be in action at Bay Hill, announced he would be withdrawing on Monday.

"Man, it's a tough decision right now," the 28-year-old said, in a video on his Twitter channel.

An update on API. pic.twitter.com/fX0OgY7xF4 — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) February 28, 2022

"I have a lot of work to do to get everything back into order for this week and I just feel like it's too shorter time for me to get back to 100 per cent and playing at 100 per cent capacity.

"Right now, I'm like 90 per cent. I don't want to go out there and hurt myself even more, and not be 100 per cent ready for the rest of the season. I don't want to come back early and then have to take more time off.

"It's a hard decision I have to make right now, but I'm going to have to unfortunately not play this week."

Despite DeChambeau's withdrawal, the field for the Arnold Palmer Invitational remains a strong one with world No 1 Jon Rahm ready for action and Lee Westwood returning to Bay Hill after being runner-up last season.

FedExCup leader Hideki Matsuyama is returning to action as he edges closer to his Masters title defence, as well as Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton being due to play.

The Players Championship, which starts on March 10, is also coming into view and DeChambeau is hoping to be able to tee it up at TPC Sawgrass.

"At this point in time, I've got to take another week off and I'm going to try and get back and play for The Players," he said.

"Right now, I just can't risk going out there and having it reaggravate. This has been one of the hardest moments of my life.

"I'm not able to do much, yes although I can hit some golf balls, it's not comfortable or fully comfortable.

"It's a bit frustrating but I appreciate your support. I want to get back our there as soon as possible but it's just not ready yet.

