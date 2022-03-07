Bryson DeChambeau out of The Players Championship

Bryson DeChambeau will not play at TPC Sawgrass

Bryson DeChambeau is out of The Players Championship due to injury.

THE PLAYERS Championship field updates



2022 Puerto Rico Open winner Ryan Brehm (in) > Hayden Buckley (out)



Bryson DeChambeau WD (out) > Hayden Buckley (in)



First alternate: Taylor Moore pic.twitter.com/V8BVW6rhF2 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 7, 2022

The world No 12 has not played since January 29 and had already pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week with hip and wrist issues.

