The Players Championship: Where and when to watch the action from TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports

One of the highlights of the golfing calendar takes place this month at The Players, with round-the-clock coverage from TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports’ dedicated channel.

Sky Sports will once again be the home of golf's 'fifth major', where Justin Thomas returns to defend his title and almost all the world's top 50 feature in the flagship event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Rory McIlroy will be looking to win the event for a second time, having claimed a narrow victory in 2019, while Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa will continue their rivalry at the top of the world rankings.

Rahm is looking to become the second Spanish winner of The Players and the first since Sergio Garcia in 2008

The dedicated Players Championship channel, Sky Sports The Players, will have over 60 hours of live coverage from Florida during tournament week from March 7-13, including from before the opening tee shot during all four tournament rounds.

Coverage begins from 11.30am over the first two days and 12.30pm on Saturday, before switching back to 11.30am on Sunday, with extended live analysis after each round is completed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. A look back at the best of the action from the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Key TV times

Tuesday March 8

Live from The Players - 1400-2200 on Sky Sports The Players

Wednesday March 9

Live from The Players - 1400-2200 on Sky Sports The Players

Tiger Woods in Hall of Fame ceremony - 2300-0130 on Sky Sports The Players

Thursday March 10

The Players: Day one LIVE! - 1130-2330 on Sky Sports The Players -

Friday March 11

The Players: Day two LIVE! - 1130-2330 on Sky Sports The Players -

Saturday March 12

The Players: Day three LIVE! - 1230-2330 on Sky Sports The Players

Sunday March 13

The Players: Day four LIVE! - 1130-2230 on Sky Sports The Players

What else is in the coverage?

You can catch all the build-up to the star-studded event by watching "Live from The Players" on Tuesday and Wednesday, which offers eight hours of live interviews and discussion from 2pm on each of the two practice days.

The ceremony to induct Tiger Woods into golf's Hall of Fame will be shown live on Wednesday night, with highlights from his 2013 victory at TPC Sawgrass shown earlier that evening.

Tiger Woods won The Players in both 2001 and 2013

Daily one-hour highlights will be available on Sky Sports The Players, with the channel showing documentaries and features from past events, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after tournament.

Featured Hole coverage on the red button will show every group progress through the iconic par-three 17th, with other holes also included on that feed during the early part of each day. The traditional Featured Group coverage will also remain, while other "Every Shot Live" groups will be available.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart go head to head in a nearest-the-pin challenge ahead of The Players Championship, taking on TPC Sawgrass' iconic par-three 17th in the Shot Centre. Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart go head to head in a nearest-the-pin challenge ahead of The Players Championship, taking on TPC Sawgrass' iconic par-three 17th in the Shot Centre.

How can I follow the action?

Viewers can follow the coverage on the move via SkyGo, while non-Sky subscribers can keep up with the extensive Sky Sports Golf coverage via a contract-free NOW TV Pass.

Skysports.com and mobile app will deliver news, interviews, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week, with a live text blogging running through all four tournament rounds.

Watch round-the-clock coverage of The Players this month live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players!