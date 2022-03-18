DP World Tour: Shaun Norris opens up three-shot halfway lead at the Steyn City Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dean Burmester posted back-to-back eagles in the second round of the Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg, with a celebration to match! Dean Burmester posted back-to-back eagles in the second round of the Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg, with a celebration to match!

Shaun Norris produced a blistering finish to his second round to open up a three-shot lead on home soil at the Steyn City Championship.

The South African charged up the leaderboard with five birdies in a six-hole stretch from the seventh, before playing his last four holes in four under to close a round-of-the-day 62 in Johannesburg.

Norris was tied for the lead until he eagled the par-five 16th and birdied his penultimate hole to move to 18 under, pulling the world No 85 ahead of overnight leader James Hart du Preez.

James du Preez is on 15 under after the first two rounds

Du Preez followed an opening-round 63 with a bogey-free 66, while Dean Burmester is five strokes back after starting his back-nine with successive eagles on his way to a five-under 67.

Oliver Bekker posted a bogey-free 63 and Joachim B Hansen made eight birdies in a blemish-free 64, while Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg completes the trio in tied-fourth and six shots adrift after another low-scoring day.

English pair Daniel Gavins and Ross McGowan are in the group tied-16th after the first two rounds, with Scotland's Ewen Ferguson a further shot back on eight under alongside former Ryder Cup winning Jamie Donaldson.

Last week's MyGolfLife Open winner, Pablo Larrazabal, suffered an early exit after back-to-back double-bogeys on the 16th and 17th saw the Spaniard card a one-over 73 and drop back to two under.

