Ladies European Tour: Georgia Hall goes five clear after Saudi Ladies International third round

Georgia Hall, the 2018 British Open champion, is seeking a second victory on the Ladies European Tour

England's Georgia Hall will take a five-shot lead into the final round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

The 25-year-old, who started the third round level with Kristyna Napoleaova of the Czech Republic at the top of the leaderboard, pulled clear of the field with a four-under 68 at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to move to 10 under.

Hall took command early on with birdies at the third and fifth - as Napoleaova dropped shots at the second and fourth - before making her only bogey of the day at the sixth.

She recovered quickly from that by rolling in a 20-foot birdie putt at the seventh and added another gain at the ninth before drilling her tee shot to 10 feet at the par-three 11th for her fifth and final birdie of the day, with seven pars completing her round.

AIG Women's Open champion Anna Nordqvist heads the chasing pack on five under following a 69, with her fellow Swede Johanna Gustavsson, whose 67 was the round of the day, sharing third place with Napoleaova one further back.

Napoleaova was five over for the day after 12 holes, but finished strongly with a birdie at the 13th and then back-to-back gains at the last two holes for a 74.

Anne van Dam of the Netherlands was just two off the pace in third overnight but a 73 left her joint-fifth on three under with Australian Stephanie Kyriacou (72).

