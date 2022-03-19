DP World Tour: Shaun Norris takes four-shot lead into final round of Steyn City Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the DP World Tour's Steyn City Championship in South Africa, where Shaun Norris impressed. A look back at the best of the action from the DP World Tour's Steyn City Championship in South Africa, where Shaun Norris impressed.

Shaun Norris moved a step closer to his maiden DP World Tour title after extending his lead to four strokes heading into the final round of the Steyn City Championship.

The South African posted a five-under 67 at The Club at Steyn City to move to 23 under, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to pull clear of the chasing pack.

Norris birdied four of his opening seven holes and added another at the par-five 10th, with the world No 85 then bouncing back from a bogey at the par-four next to birdie the 13th and extend his advantage over closest challenger Dean Burmester.

"Making a putt like that on the first hole gives you a lot of confidence for the rest of the round, so I'm very happy making that," Norris said. "Overall, I can't complain. My putting has been very good the past couple of days and I'm looking forward to the rest of the week."

Live DP World Tour Golf Live on

Burmester had started his round with four straight birdies and added a hat-trick of gains around the turn to leave him seven under after just 11 holes, only to bogey the 12th and fail to pick up a shot over the closing stretch to remain 19 under for the tournament.

How things look ahead of the final round 📊#SteynCityChampionship — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 19, 2022

Matti Schmid fired a round-of-the-day 64 to move to third ahead of Sebastian Soderberg and Joachim B Hansen, with France's Romain Langasque in sixth spot on 16 under following a third-round 67.

English quartet Oliver Wilson, Dale Whitnell, Jordan Smith and Ross McGowan are in tied-18th, while Wales' Jamie Donaldson is in a share of 30th and Scottish pair Ewen Ferguson and Connor Syme head into the final day on eight under.

Watch the final round of the DP World Tour's Steyn City Championship on Sunday live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues from 10.30am on Sky Sports Golf.