Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa defend putting struggles ahead of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

World No 1 Jon Rahm struggled to hide his annoyance when questioned about his putting ahead of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, as he searches for his first victory since his US Open success.

Rahm ranks first on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained off the tee and greens in regulation, as well as fourth in strokes gained from tee to green, but a lowly 139th in strokes gained putting.

The Spaniard - who has recorded eight top-10 finishes and missing just two cuts in 15 events - was clearly frustrated to be asked about his putting form in his pre-tournament press conference at Austin Country Club.

Jon Rahm was asked about his putting consistencies ahead of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

"I'm kind of getting tired of answering the same question every single week," Rahm told reporters. "When you're number one off the tee and top 10 in strokes gained approach, my putting stats are not going to be top 20.

"It's absolutely impossible unless I'm winning every single week by eight (shots). Kind of how it goes. Is it (my putting) as good as it could be? No, but I think it shows in the stats worse than it actually feels just because I'm hitting so many greens and hitting it so good."

Rahm is up against Sebastian Munoz, Cameron Young and Patrick Reed in group one, as the 6- man tournament is split into 16 groups of four. Despite the pressure of the knockout rounds, Rahm is not worried about his putting tripping him up.

"Again, I feel like I've said it a few times. It's not as bad as it looks," Rahm added. "It feels a lot better than it looks. Maybe I haven't gotten the results yet, but I'm not worried about it."

Rahm is one of five players who could end the week as world No 1

Morikawa not ready to panic over lack of consistency

Collin Morikawa is also struggling with consistency on the greens, but the two-time major champion is not about to panic or overhaul his putting stroke.

After finishing among the top seven in his first five events of the PGA Tour season, Morikawa has since missed the cut at The Players Championship and finished in a share of 68th place at last week's Valspar Championship.

Collin Morikawa has the chance to move above Rahm at the top of the world rankings this week

Talking about sticking with his putting stroke, Morikawa said: "Putting is going to be streaky. I'm going to have good weeks, I'm going to have bad weeks.

"What I have to realise is like I have a couple of bad weeks, I'm not going to go search for something. I'm not going to go change my grip. I still trust what I'm doing. It's just how do we get a little more consistent rather than have a couple of weeks like the past."

