WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Bryson DeChambeau drawn with Richard Bland in group stage

Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Lee Westwood and Richard Bland form Group Nine for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

England's Richard Bland will take on former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau in the opening match of his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play debut.

The 64-man field at Austin Country Club is split into 16 groups of four, with only the group winners advancing to the knockout stages at the weekend.

The competition begins on Wednesday at the Austin Country Club, with full coverage live on Sky Sports from 2.30pm.

The 16 highest-ranked players were placed in separate groups, with Bland drawn in Group Nine alongside DeChambeau, Talor Gooch and Lee Westwood.

Bland won his maiden DP World Tour title at the 478th attempt in last year's British Masters and is ranked 60th in the world. The top 50, when the rankings are updated on Monday, receive invites to the Masters.

Bland is making his debut in the tournament

DeChambeau has not played competitively since withdrawing from the Saudi International in early February due to hand and hip injuries which forced him to miss the defence of his Arnold Palmer Invitational title.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who won his group last year, faces a tough task to repeat the feat after being drawn alongside Open champion Collin Morikawa, Sergio Garcia and Jason Kokrak.

World No 5 Scottie Scheffler, who was part of the victorious American Ryder Cup team last year, faces three of Europe's beaten side from Whistling Straits in Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter.

Former Open champion Shane Lowry is in Group 16 alongside four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, Erik Van Rooyen and Harold Varner.

Arguably the toughest group consists of major champions Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Keegan Bradley. Defending champion Billy Horschel heads Group 12 alongside Thomas Pieters, Tom Hoge and Min Woo Lee.

World No 10 Sam Burns, who retained the Valspar Championship on Sunday, has withdrawn from the tournament with Maverick McNealy taking his place and Bernd Wiesberger moving to first alternate.

"After three long weeks of golf, I feel that taking this week to rest and prepare for the busy stretch ahead is best," Burns said. "I appreciate the support and look forward to seeing everyone soon."

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Groups

Group One

Jon Rahm (1)

Patrick Reed (23)

Cameron Young (40)

Sebastian Munoz (58)

Group Two

Collin Morikawa (2)

Jason Kokrak (22)

Sergio Garcia (43)

Robert MacIntyre (61)

Group Three

Viktor Hovland (3)

Will Zalatoris (24)

Cameron Tringale (45)

Sepp Straka (63)

Group Four

Patrick Cantlay (4)

Sungjae Im (21)

Seamus Power (42)

Keith Mitchell (62)

Group Five

Scottie Scheffler (5)

Matt Fitzpatrick (20)

Tommy Fleetwood (41)

Ian Poulter (59)

Group Six

Justin Thomas (6)

Kevin Kisner (29)

Marc Leishman (37)

Luke List (53)

Group Seven

Xander Schauffele (7)

Tony Finau (18)

Lucas Herbert (39)

Takumi Kanaya (56)

Group Eight

Dustin Johnson (8)

Max Homa (30)

Matthew Wolff (38)

Mackenzie Hughes (51)

Group Nine

Bryson DeChambeau (9)

Talor Gooch (27)

Lee Westwood (47)

Richard Bland (54)

Group Ten

Louis Oosthuizen (10)

Paul Casey (19)

Corey Conners (36)

Alex Noren (50)

Group 11

Jordan Spieth (11)

Adam Scott (32)

Justin Rose (46)

Keegan Bradley (60)

Group 12

Billy Horschel (12)

Thomas Pieters (26)

Tom Hoge (33)

Min Woo Lee (49)

Group 13

Tyrrell Hatton (13)

Daniel Berger (17)

Si Woo Kim (48)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52)

Group 14

Joaquin Niemann (14)

Kevin Na (25)

Russell Henley (34)

Maverick McNealy (64)

Group 15

Abraham Ancer (15)

Webb Simpson (31)

Brian Harman (44)

Bubba Watson (57)

Group 16

Brooks Koepka (16)

Shane Lowry (28)

Harold Varner III (35)

Erik van Rooyen (55)

Watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play throughout the week live on Sky Sports.