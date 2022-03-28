LPGA Tour: Atthaya Thitikul claims maiden victory with dramatic play-off success at JTBC Classic

Atthaya Thitikul celebrated a breakthrough LPGA Tour title in California

Atthaya Thitikul produced a brilliant final-round comeback to snatch a breakthrough LPGA Tour victory at the JTBC Classic in California.

The Thai teenager overturned a six-stroke deficit on the final day at the Aviara Golf Club, carding a round-of-the-week 64 to set the clubhouse target at 16 under with four groups left to play.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen took a three-shot lead into the final day and still had a one-shot advantage going into the par-four last, only to card a three-putt bogey and take the contest to a play-off.

Both players made par on the first extra hole but Koerstz Madsen found the water on her way to a double-bogey at the second play-off hole, allowing Thitikul to tap in for bogey and become the youngest winner on the LPGA Tour since 2016.

"Anyone (who comes) here, they want to win," Thitikul said. "I want to win as well, but didn't expect (it would) come really fast, in my rookie year as well.

"It's just crazy in my mind right now. I cannot believe that I became an LPGA winner."

Koerstz Madsen posted a two-under 70 to narrowly miss out on a second LPGA Tour victory in as many starts while Na Rin An finished a shot off the pace in third after a final-round 68.

"It wasn't a very good play-off," Koerstz Madsen said. "Yeah, I played a good week and I'm happy with the game. I could have maybe have done a little better today, but it was what I could do."

Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn, Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc and world No 1 Jin Young Ko of South Korea all shot 68 and finished tied-fourth on 14 under, with England's Charley Hull a further two strokes back in seventh place.

What's next?

Attention turns to the women's major season, with the Chevron Championship - the first of five women's majors - getting underway on Thursday in California, live on Sky Sports.

Patty Tavatanakit is defending champion after a two-stroke victory in 2021, with this year's event the last time the major will be held at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

