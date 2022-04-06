The Masters: Phil Mickelson was not 'disinvited' from tournament, says Augusta chairman Fred Ridley

Phil Mickelson was not "disinvited" from the 2022 Masters at Augusta National, says tournament chairman Fred Ridley.

Mickelson, who won The Masters in 2004, 2006 and 2010, is currently taking a break from golf and not playing at the first men's major of the year amid the fall-out of his comments about the PGA Tour and a rival Saudi-backed circuit.

The 51-year-old, speaking to Alan Shipnuck ahead of the writer's upcoming book on Mickelson, branded the Saudi regime scary but said the proposed league was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates".

On the eve of the Masters, Ridley insisted Mickelson's absence was the player's decision.

He said: "We did not disinvite Phil. He is a three-time Masters champion and is invited in that category and many others. He is the defending PGA Champion.

"Phil reached out to me, I think in late February or early March, and let me know he did not intend to play. That was by way of a text.

"I thanked him for his courtesy and told him we certainly appreciated that and that I was willing to discuss that further with him if he liked. He thanked me and we had a very cordial exchange.

"He made a personal decision and I don't know anything beyond that. Phil has been a real fixture here for many, many years and a big part of our history and we certainly wish him the best in working through the issues he has now."

When asked whether players who competed in any Saudi-backed league would lose their invites to The Masters in future, Ridley added: "I would start by saying that our mission is always to act in the best interests of the game in whatever form that may take.

"I think that golf's in a good place right now. There's more participation. Purses on the professional tours are the highest they have ever been. Clubs and courses I think are in healthy financial positions.

"We have been pretty clear in our belief that the world tours have done a great job in promoting the game over the years.

"Beyond that, there's so much that we don't know about what might happen or could happen that I just don't think I could say much more beyond that."

