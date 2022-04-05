The Masters: Groups and tee times for Thursday's first round at Augusta National

Groups and starting times for Thursday's first round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times BST

(x) denotes amateurs

1300 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun

1311 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (x)

1322 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1333 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1344 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

1355 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

1406 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

1417 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x)

1439 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1450 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1501 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1512 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1523 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng)

1534 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

Tiger Woods will start at 3.34pm on Thursday

1545 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (x)

1556 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

1616 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (x)

1629 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ

1640 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)

1651 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (x)

1702 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1713 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)

1724 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1735 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (x)

1757 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1808 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III

1819 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns

2020 champion Dustin Johnson will start at 6.30pm on Thursday

1830 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1841 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1852 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele

1903 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

