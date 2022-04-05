The Masters: Groups and tee times for Thursday's first round at Augusta National

Groups and starting times for Thursday's first round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times BST

(x) denotes amateurs

1330 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun

1341 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (x)

1352 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1403 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1414 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

1425 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

The Masters - Live Live on

1436 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

1447 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x)

1509 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1520 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1531 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1542 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1553 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng)

1604 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

Tiger Woods will now start at 4.04pm on Thursday

1615 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (x)

1626 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

1646 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (x)

1659 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ

1710 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)

1721 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (x)

1732 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1743 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)

1754 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1805 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (x)

1827 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1838 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III

1849 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns

2020 champion Dustin Johnson will start at 7pm on Thursday

1900 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1911 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1922 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele

The Masters - Live Live on

1933 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Watch The Masters exclusively live on Sky Sports. Live coverage is on Sky Sports Golf, with additional feeds and bonus action during all four rounds available via the red button. Featured Group coverage starts at 2pm on Thursday.