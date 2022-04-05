The Masters: Groups and tee times for Thursday's first round at Augusta National
Tiger Woods paired with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann with 4.04pm start; Rory McIlroy in final group at 7.33pm; watch The Masters throughout the week live from Augusta National exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf with Featured Group coverage from 2pm on Thursday
Last Updated: 07/04/22 10:53am
Groups and starting times for Thursday's first round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.USA unless stated, all times BST
(x) denotes amateurs
1330 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun
1341 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (x)
1352 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1403 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)
1414 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)
1425 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young
1436 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs
1447 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x)
1509 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1520 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
1531 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1542 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1553 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng)
1604 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1615 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (x)
1626 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau
1646 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (x)
1659 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ
1710 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)
1721 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (x)
1732 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)
1743 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)
1754 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)
1805 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (x)
1827 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)
1838 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III
1849 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns
1900 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
1911 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)
1922 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele
1933 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
