LPGA Tour: World No 2 Nelly Korda recovering at home after successful surgery following blood clot

Olympic gold medallist and 2021 Women's PGA champion Nelly Korda is recovering at home after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in her arm.

The World No 2 revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with the clot after her arm swelled up following a "typical morning workout".

Korda, 23, is a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, claiming her maiden major title at Johns Creek in Georgia last June - the same year she picked up Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Writing on social media, Korda said: "I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages I have received the last few weeks.

"Your kind words have helped me get through this challenging and scary time.

"It wasn't the start of the year I had hoped for to say the least. 2022 began with me getting Covid-19 the second week of January which kept me off my feet for some time before the beginning of the LPGA season.

"Then followed up with a blood clot.

"I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome.

Korda won Olympic gold at Tokyo and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2021

"I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing. Thank you again for the well-wishes and continued privacy."

Korda has posted top-20 finishes in her last 12 LPGA Tour starts and only trails Jin Young Ko at the top of the women's rankings.

Her last appearance came with a tied-15th finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship in February.