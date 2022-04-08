LPGA Tour: World No 2 Nelly Korda recovering at home after successful surgery following blood clot
Nelly Korda was diagnosed with a blood clot in March; "I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing. Thank you again for the well-wishes"; Korda last played at LPGA Drive On Championship in February
Last Updated: 08/04/22 6:20pm
Olympic gold medallist and 2021 Women's PGA champion Nelly Korda is recovering at home after undergoing surgery for a blood clot in her arm.
The World No 2 revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with the clot after her arm swelled up following a "typical morning workout".
Korda, 23, is a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, claiming her maiden major title at Johns Creek in Georgia last June - the same year she picked up Olympic gold in Tokyo.
Writing on social media, Korda said: "I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages I have received the last few weeks.
"Your kind words have helped me get through this challenging and scary time.
"It wasn't the start of the year I had hoped for to say the least. 2022 began with me getting Covid-19 the second week of January which kept me off my feet for some time before the beginning of the LPGA season.
"Then followed up with a blood clot.
"I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well and the doctors were happy with the outcome.
"I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing. Thank you again for the well-wishes and continued privacy."
Korda has posted top-20 finishes in her last 12 LPGA Tour starts and only trails Jin Young Ko at the top of the women's rankings.
Her last appearance came with a tied-15th finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship in February.