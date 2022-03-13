LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda, world No 2, reveals details of hospital trip and treatment for blood clot

Nelly Korda went to hospital on Friday for treatment on a blood clot

World No 2 Nelly Korda has revealed she is receiving treatment for a blood clot in her arm but hopes to return to golf "soon".

Korda announced Sunday afternoon via social media that she was currently at home and receiving treatment, two days on from visiting hospital after experiencing discomfort in one of her arms.

The statement said: "On Friday I was in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, for a photoshoot and a commercial appearance. After a typical morning workout, my arm started to feel like it was swelling.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">♥️🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/UmgV99ORsa">pic.twitter.com/UmgV99ORsa</a></p>— Nelly Korda (@NellyKorda) <a href="https://twitter.com/NellyKorda/status/1503085707858001931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 13, 2022</a></blockquote>

"At the advice of my doctor, I went to the Emergency Room as a precaution. I was diagnosed with a blood clot. I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks. I will communicate my status as and when there is more information.

"In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon!"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from an incredible finish to the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship, where Nelly Korda snatched play-off victory Highlights from an incredible finish to the LPGA Tour's Pelican Women's Championship, where Nelly Korda snatched play-off victory

Korda has posted top-20 finishes in her last 12 LPGA Tour starts and only trails Jin Young Ko at the top of the women's game. The American's last appearance came with a tied-15th finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship last month.

The 23-year-old is a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, with the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship one of four titles last season. She also won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Korda's setback comes less than three weeks before the Chevron Championship, the first of five women's majors this season, which begins in California on March 31 and is live on Sky Sports Golf.