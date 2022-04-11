The Masters: Scottie Scheffler says he 'cried like a baby' before final round

Scottie Scheffler spoke about how stressed he felt before his final round at Augusta

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has revealed he "cried like a baby" on the morning of his final round at Augusta due to being "stressed out" by the opportunity to claim a first major victory.

Despite maintaining a cool demeanour on the course for almost all 72 holes of his dominant victory in the first major of the year, Scheffler admitted in his press conference after claiming the title that he had struggled to control his emotions ahead of his afternoon tee-off time.

The 25-year-old, who had already claimed the world No 1 spot after winning three of his last five tournaments ahead of The Masters, credited his wife Meredith with calming him down.

"I cried like a baby this morning," Scheffler said. "I was so stressed out. I didn't know what to do.

"I was sitting there telling Meredith, I don't think I'm ready for this. I'm not ready, I don't feel like I'm ready for this kind of stuff, and I just felt overwhelmed.

"I think when she made me some more food, had a big breakfast. My stomach has been hurting for two days straight. I would say I calmed down when I got to the course.

Scheffler said he had never experienced such severe emotions before a round in both his professional and amateur career.

"I think because it's the Masters," he added. "I dreamed of having a chance to play in this golf tournament. I teared up the first time I got my invitation in the mail. We were fortunate enough to play here in college, and I love this place. I love this golf course.

"If you're going to choose a golf tournament to win, this would be the tournament I would want to win. You don't know how many chances you're going to get. And so having a chance - I think I had a five-shot lead on Friday and then a three-shot lead going into today, I don't know if you get better opportunities than that. You don't want to waste them.

"The human condition is to make things bigger than they really are. And years from now I would say people may not remember me as a champion, and that's fine. But in the moment, you think it's a lot bigger deal than it really is."

Smith: I will win a Green Jacket one day!

Cameron Smith has backed himself to win a Green Jacket in the future after a disappointing final day saw him have to settle for a tied-third finish.

The Players Championship winner started the week as one of six players who could leave the opening men's major of the year as world No 1, with the Australian threatening a second win in as many starts when he moved within one of Scheffler early on the final day.

Smith posted back-to-back bogeys on his front nine but found himself within three of the lead with seven holes to go, only to see his hopes of a major breakthrough when he found water off the 12th tee on his way to an untimely triple-bogey six.

The 28-year-old also bogeyed the par-four 14th before birdieing his next two holes, seeing him close a final-round 73 and finish in a share of third, with Smith upbeat about his chances of winning at The Masters in the future.

"Just too many mistakes," Smith admitted. "I feel like maybe my two bogeys on the front nine weren't quite deserved. Kind of, I guess, halted the momentum a little bit. Got off to a really good start, birdieing the first two and then two bogeys to follow that, just really slowed me down. Yeah, poor shot on 12, and that was the tournament.

"I feel like I've played some of my best golf around here. It just hasn't quite been my time yet. A couple of lucky breaks here and there, and I'll be putting the Green Jacket on, I'm sure one day.

"I feel really comfortable around this place. I feel like it's a place that really suits my game. Yeah, I look forward to coming back here every year and playing good golf."