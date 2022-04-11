The Masters: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus lead Scottie Scheffler praise after Augusta breakthrough

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of the action from the final round of The 86th Masters at Augusta National A look back at the best of the action from the final round of The 86th Masters at Augusta National

Golfing legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods led the tributes to Scottie Scheffler after the American continued his remarkable winning streak with a maiden major title at The Masters.

Scheffler extended his advantage as world No 1 with a three-shot victory at Augusta National, with the latest success his fourth title in the space of two months after winning the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The 25-year-old saw his three-stroke overnight advantage cut to one before briefly jumping as far as five ahead of the field, with Scheffler's winning margin only reduced when he made a four-putt double-bogey on the 72nd hole.

Scottie Scheffler made the most of his five-shot advantage on the 18th green as he four-putted for a double bogey to win his first major.

Scheffler finished three clear of Rory McIlroy - who carded a round-of-the-day 64 - and Australia's Cameron Smith, with the sporting world quick to praise the world's most in-form player for joining the list of first-time major champions.

"The world No 1 proved why he's No 1," Nicklaus tweeted. "Congrats to The Masters winner & first-time major champ Scottie Scheffler! Scottie didn't have his best game at times, but he did what champions do. That was to resort to a great short-iron game, excellent putting, and very good discipline.

"Very happy and proud of Scottie! Here's a young man who's won four times in under two months. His whole week was terrific. He did what he had to do and more! Fantastic round by Rory McIlroy - 64 is pretty darn good and he played well enough to go even lower! Unfortunately, a little too late.

"It was just such a good Masters! It was wonderful to see all the patrons back and the roars return. Both the players and patrons endured some rough weather and conditions during the tournament, but on cue, it finished with a beautiful, if not gorgeous, Masters Sunday."

Butch Harmon paid tribute to the new Masters champion Scottie Scheffler after the incredible performance from the world number one.

Woods and plenty of other players in The Masters field quickly turned to social media to praise Scheffler for his victory, with many recognising the impressive achievement of golf's newest major champion.

When are the rest of this year's majors?

Scheffler will now target further major success at the PGA Championship from May 19-22, which takes place at Southern Hills Country Club for the first time since Woods' victory there in 2007, with the US Open then being held at The Country Club in Brookline from June 16-19.

The men's major season then reaches its climax at The 150th Open from July 14-17, with Woods confirming he intends to tee it up at St Andrews, with all the majors once again exclusively live this year on Sky Sports Golf.