LPGA Tour: Nasa Hataoka vaults into a four-shot lead at the LA Open

Nasa Hataoka vaulted into a four-shot lead after three rounds of the LA Open

Nasa Hataoka carried over her strong finish to complete a four-under-par 67 on Saturday to vault into a four-shot lead after three rounds of the LA Open.

Japan's Hataoka birdied her final three holes on Friday and finished Saturday's round with five birdies and just one bogey. Her second-round co-leader, South Korea's Jin Young Ko, finished the day at one-over after a couple of disastrous holes near the end of her round at Wilshire Country Club.

"So during yesterday's round, something clicked inside me, and I was able to bring that to today's round, too," Hataoka said. "I think that really helped me today. All of my birdies except (No 9), they were inside 15 feet, so I feel like I was putting really good."

Ko played her first 15 holes bogey-free at three under but went bogey/quadruple bogey on 16 and 17. She managed a birdie on 18 and is among three golfers tied at six under, along with Inbee Park and Haeji Kang.

Despite the rough few holes, Ko was upbeat about her round after a birdie on 18.

"I thought if I make par (on 18) it's still good, but I made a birdie on the last hole. The last hole is huge for the next round. So I played not bad; just 17 was a big mistake," she said.

Australia's Hannah Green, who began the day alone in second place, fired a two-under to remain in second, four shots behind Hataoka.

Among three golfers tied for sixth at four-under is Lilia Vu, who fired a 66, highlighted by three birdies in her first four holes and an eagle on No 13.

"I mean, I usually get off to a slow start, and then my best rounds come from starting really early in the round. I mean, I saw the opportunities and took advantage of it, I guess," said Vu.

The tournament is part of a two-week run in the Los Angeles area, with the Palos Verdes Championship next week.

Watch round three of the LA Open live on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30pm on Sunday.