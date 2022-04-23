Greg Norman is considering coming out of retirement to play at The Open this year

Greg Norman, who is the frontman for the Saudi Arabia-backed professional golf Super League, is considering coming out of retirement to play at The Open.

The 67-year-old, who won The Open in 1986 and 1993, last played professionally 10 years ago but is setting his sights on appearing at the 150th Open when it begins on July 10.

The Australian no longer qualifies for automatic entry as a former champion and, as a result, would have to earn his spot through qualifying unless he is granted an exemption by organisers.

Saudi-backed golf Super League: Where & When? Dates Location Club June 9-11 London Centurion Golf Club July 1-3 Portland Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club July 29-31 New Jersey Trump National Golf Club September 2-4 Boston The International September 16-18 Chicago Rich Harvest Farms October 7-9 Bangkok Stonehill October 14-16 Jeddah Royal Greens Golf Club October 28-30 Team Championship

"I think I can still get in," said Norman, who twice finished in a tie for sixth around St Andrews, in 1984 and 1990, and is keen to return to the Scottish links course. "It's the 150th. I'm a past Open champion. I love St Andrews.

"If there's a moment in time that I would consider going back and teeing off one last time. Maybe this is it.

"I love St Andrews. I love the history, I love the fact that you can play it backwards.

"There's not a golf shot out there that's boring to me. Everything's got character, every shot's got to be played, every club in your bag has got to be used.

"There's so much goodness about the golf course and it's stood the test of time."

Norman won the first of his Open titles at Turnberry in 1986 before claiming the Claret Jug again seven years later when he finished ahead of Nick Faldo at Royal St George's in Sandwich.

Norman has struggled so far to lure the game's leading players despite the promise of huge prize purses for the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

What the players have said about the Super League

The PGA Tour's leading players have offered differing opinions on the proposed league.

Rory McIlroy labelled it the "not so Super League" but several players are being courted with multi-million contract offers.

Lee Westwood said last year that it would be a "no-brainer" to sign such a deal at this stage of his career, while Adam Scott confirmed he is in talks to join the lucrative tour.

Phil Mickelson admitted the threat of the league has given players "leverage" to squeeze more money out of the PGA Tour but his comments were criticised by others and he later issued an apology.

Dustin Johnson described the league as a "really good concept" earlier in February, but he, along with Bryson DeChambeau, have both pledged their commitment to the PGA Tour.