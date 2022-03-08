Jay Monahan insists PGA Tour about 'legacy, not leverage'; Phil Mickelson has 'ball in his court' over return

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates that the PGA Tour is about legacy and not leverage after the fall out surrounding Phil Mickelson and the Saudi Golf League. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterates that the PGA Tour is about legacy and not leverage after the fall out surrounding Phil Mickelson and the Saudi Golf League.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan insisted that Phil Mickelson had the ‘ball in his court’ about returning to golf, although refused to rule out whether he had actually been suspended by the Tour.

Mickelson hasn't played since apologising last month for his "reckless" comments regarding the proposed Saudi-backed breakaway league, where he accused the PGA Tour of "obnoxious greed" and acting like a "dictatorship".

The six-time major champion admitted he was using the threat of a breakaway to "reshape" how the Tour operates and has since stepped away from the sport, with Mickelson a noticeable absentee from the PGA Tour's flagship event - The Players - this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Golf journalist Rex Hoggard says Phil Mickelson's comments about the Saudi-backed tour made it impossible for other players to move away from the PGA Tour. Golf journalist Rex Hoggard says Phil Mickelson's comments about the Saudi-backed tour made it impossible for other players to move away from the PGA Tour.

Monahan addressed the Mickelson issue in his pre-tournament press conference, where he admitted to not speaking to the 51-year-old but 'looked forward' to a conversation with him.

"He [Mickelson] has said that he's stepping away and he wants time for reflection - that's something that I and we are going to respect and honour," Monahan said. "When he's ready to come back to the PGA Tour, we're going to have that conversation. That's a conversation I look forward to.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PGA Tour players reflect on 40 years of the tour's flagship event being held at the iconic TPC Sawgrass. PGA Tour players reflect on 40 years of the tour's flagship event being held at the iconic TPC Sawgrass.

"I have not talked to Phil since he made his comments and since he said that he was stepping away. Like I said, I think the ball is in his court. I would welcome a phone call from him. But it's hard for me to talk about the different scenarios that could play out.

"Listen, he's a player that's won 45 times on the PGA Tour. He's had a Hall of Fame career. He's won here at The Players Championship. He's inspired a lot of people and helped grow this Tour, his Tour.

The Players Championship Live Live on

"So as difficult as it is to read some of the things that were said, ultimately a conversation will be had when he's ready to have it, and I will be ready to have it, as well."

On whether Mickelson had actually be suspended from the PGA Tour, Monahan added: "He [Mickelson] stepped away on his own accord, and he's asked for time. He's been given that time. We don't comment on disciplinary matters, potential matters or actual matters. But every player is accountable for their actions out here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem think Phil Mickelson's statement does not seem sincere and seems like more of an apology to the Saudi's about having to pull out of the proposed league. Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem think Phil Mickelson's statement does not seem sincere and seems like more of an apology to the Saudi's about having to pull out of the proposed league.

Monahan: PGA Tour about legacy, not leverage

The majority of the world's top players have distanced themselves from any potential breakaway circuit, with Rory McIlroy saying last month the potential league was "dead in the water" after Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau released statements to commit to the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa are among the others to have also ruled out joining the league, with Monahan hoping wanting to 'move on' about any talk regarding the possible Saudi Golf League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Open Champion Collin Morikawa says that the competitors treat The Players Championship as golf's fifth major and players 'breathe differently' when they turn up to TPC Sawgrass. Open Champion Collin Morikawa says that the competitors treat The Players Championship as golf's fifth major and players 'breathe differently' when they turn up to TPC Sawgrass.

"I wanted to take a moment to address all of the news, discourse and conjecture lately about the world of professional golf," Monahan added. "I'd like to emphatically reiterate what I told our players at our mandatory player meeting two weeks ago at the Honda Classic.

"The PGA Tour is moving on. We have too much momentum and too much to accomplish to be consistently distracted by rumours of other golf leagues and their attempts to disrupt our players, our partners, and most importantly our fans from enjoying the TOUR and the game we all love so much.

The Players Championship Official Film Live on

"History shows that the PGA Tour is bigger than any one player. Arnold [Palmer] and Jack [Nicklaus] both expressed that thought throughout their careers, and Tiger [Woods] echoed that very sentiment in December and at the Genesis Invitational when he said, the PGA Tour will always be his home.

"So there is no better place than at the home of the PGA Tour to reiterate our focus and promise to our fans and our players. Let's move on."

Watch The Players throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated Players Championship channel. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 11.30am on Sky Sports The Players.