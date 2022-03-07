The Players tee times: Rory McIlroy grouped with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa at TPC Sawgrass
Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay and Scottie Scheffler can all move above Jon Rahm into the world No 1 spot this week; Watch the PGA Tour's flagship event live all week on Sky Sports' dedicated Players channel
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 07/03/22 11:06pm
Rory McIlroy has been grouped alongside defending champion Justin Thomas and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds of The Players.
The Northern Irishman, who won the event in 2019 before missing the cut in last year's contest, will be among the afternoon wave on the opening day at TPC Sawgrass as he tees off at 12.56pm local time (5.56pm GMT).
McIlroy will be joined in the marquee group by Morikawa, who registered three worldwide victories in 2021, and Thomas - looking to become the first player to win back-to-back editions of the PGA Tour's flagship event.
- The Players: Key TV times and ways to watch
- Bryson DeChambeau to miss TPC Sawgrass
- Why is The Players so tough to win?
Scottie Scheffler, who registered a second in three PGA Tour starts on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the world No 5 also out late on Thursday as he plays alongside Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.
World No 1 Jon Rahm is out early alongside two of the four players who could jump above him to the top of the world rankings this week, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay, while Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in a threeball with Presidents Cup team-mates Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann.
Thursday's key tee times (all GMT)
12.51pm: Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Jon Rahm (Esp)
5.34pm: Jordan Spieth (USA), Daniel Berger (USA), Dustin Johnson (USA)
5.45pm Scottie Scheffler (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)
5.56pm Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Collin Morikawa (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)
Former Sawgrass champions Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott are grouped with Louis Oosthuizen, a runner-up to Si Woo Kim in 2017, while former world No 1's Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth go out alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Daniel Berger.
Play begins at 6.45am over the first two days (11.45am GMT), with English pair Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick part of the first group out on Friday morning. Chris Kirk completes that group.
When is The Players on Sky Sports?
The dedicated Players Championship channel, Sky Sports The Players, will have over 60 hours of live coverage from Florida during tournament week from March 7-13, including from before the opening tee shot during all four tournament rounds.
Coverage begins from 11.30am over the first two days and 12.30pm on Saturday, before switching back to 11.30am on Sunday, with extended live analysis after each round is completed.
Key TV times
Tuesday March 8
Live from The Players - 1400-2200 on Sky Sports The Players
The Players Championship Live
March 8, 2022, 2:00pm
Live on
Wednesday March 9
Live from The Players - 1400-2200 on Sky Sports The Players
Tiger Woods in Hall of Fame ceremony - 2300-0130 on Sky Sports The Players
Thursday March 10
The Players: Day one LIVE! - 1130-2330 on Sky Sports The Players -
The Players Championship Live
March 10, 2022, 11:30am
Live on
Friday March 11
The Players: Day two LIVE! - 1130-2330 on Sky Sports The Players -
Saturday March 12
The Players: Day three LIVE! - 1230-2330 on Sky Sports The Players
Sunday March 13
The Players: Day four LIVE! - 1130-2230 on Sky Sports The Players
Who will win The Players? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players! Live coverage begins on Tuesday with the 'Live from The Players' show on Tuesday at 2pm.