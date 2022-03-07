The Players tee times: Rory McIlroy grouped with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa at TPC Sawgrass

Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas have been grouped together at The Players

Rory McIlroy has been grouped alongside defending champion Justin Thomas and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds of The Players.

The Northern Irishman, who won the event in 2019 before missing the cut in last year's contest, will be among the afternoon wave on the opening day at TPC Sawgrass as he tees off at 12.56pm local time (5.56pm GMT).

McIlroy will be joined in the marquee group by Morikawa, who registered three worldwide victories in 2021, and Thomas - looking to become the first player to win back-to-back editions of the PGA Tour's flagship event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most memorable putts made at TPC Sawgrass' iconic par-three 17th A look back at some of the most memorable putts made at TPC Sawgrass' iconic par-three 17th

Scottie Scheffler, who registered a second in three PGA Tour starts on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the world No 5 also out late on Thursday as he plays alongside Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and four-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

World No 1 Jon Rahm is out early alongside two of the four players who could jump above him to the top of the world rankings this week, Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay, while Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama in a threeball with Presidents Cup team-mates Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann.

Thursday's key tee times (all GMT) 12.51pm: Viktor Hovland (Nor), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Jon Rahm (Esp) 5.34pm: Jordan Spieth (USA), Daniel Berger (USA), Dustin Johnson (USA) 5.45pm Scottie Scheffler (USA), Brooks Koepka (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA) 5.56pm Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Collin Morikawa (USA), Justin Thomas (USA)

Former Sawgrass champions Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott are grouped with Louis Oosthuizen, a runner-up to Si Woo Kim in 2017, while former world No 1's Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth go out alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Daniel Berger.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of Sergio Garcia's most dramatic moments at TPC Sawgrass, including a hole-in-one and a quadruple bogey on the par-three 17th A look back at some of Sergio Garcia's most dramatic moments at TPC Sawgrass, including a hole-in-one and a quadruple bogey on the par-three 17th

Play begins at 6.45am over the first two days (11.45am GMT), with English pair Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick part of the first group out on Friday morning. Chris Kirk completes that group.

When is The Players on Sky Sports?

The dedicated Players Championship channel, Sky Sports The Players, will have over 60 hours of live coverage from Florida during tournament week from March 7-13, including from before the opening tee shot during all four tournament rounds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player One of the biggest events in the PGA Tour calendar takes place this month, with round-the-clock coverage of The Players at TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports’ dedicated Players Championship channel One of the biggest events in the PGA Tour calendar takes place this month, with round-the-clock coverage of The Players at TPC Sawgrass live on Sky Sports’ dedicated Players Championship channel

Coverage begins from 11.30am over the first two days and 12.30pm on Saturday, before switching back to 11.30am on Sunday, with extended live analysis after each round is completed.

Key TV times Tuesday March 8

Live from The Players - 1400-2200 on Sky Sports The Players

The Players Championship Live Live on

Wednesday March 9

Live from The Players - 1400-2200 on Sky Sports The Players

Tiger Woods in Hall of Fame ceremony - 2300-0130 on Sky Sports The Players

Thursday March 10

The Players: Day one LIVE! - 1130-2330 on Sky Sports The Players -

The Players Championship Live Live on

Friday March 11

The Players: Day two LIVE! - 1130-2330 on Sky Sports The Players -

Saturday March 12

The Players: Day three LIVE! - 1230-2330 on Sky Sports The Players

Sunday March 13

The Players: Day four LIVE! - 1130-2230 on Sky Sports The Players

Who will win The Players? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players! Live coverage begins on Tuesday with the 'Live from The Players' show on Tuesday at 2pm.