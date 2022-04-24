Australian Women's Classic: Meghan MacLaren wins by one shot at Bonville
Meghan MacLaren birdied three of her last five holes to post a three-under 69 and triumph at the Bonville Golf Resort for her third Ladies' European Tour win in Australia; she was also victorious in the 2018 and 2019 NSW Opens
By PA Media
Last Updated: 24/04/22 10:26am
Meghan MacLaren birdied the final hole to take a one-shot win at the Australian Women's Classic at Bonville.
MacLaren led after all three rounds of the Ladies European Tour event, reduced to 54 holes due to rain.
Her last-hole birdie saw her card a 69 to finish on 10-under par, one ahead of Sweden's Maja Stark.
Compatriot Hannah Burke stormed home with a 65 to finish in a three-way tie for third on seven under.
"I knew someone had got to eight under and I was on seven at that point," said MacLaren. "I made a good birdie on 14 and 15 and I assumed the lead might be mine at that point.
"I kind of knew it was in my hands.
"I felt if I played the golf I knew I was capable of, I could win, but I tried not to get too far ahead of myself."