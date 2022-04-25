Super Golf League: Trump National Doral Miami named host for Team Championship finale

Trump National Doral Miami will host the conclusion of the Super Golf League

The Super Golf League is set to conclude its first season at Trump National Doral Miami in October, the organisers have confirmed.

The controversial Saudi-backed league will hold the Team Championship, the eighth and final event of the year, on the Blue Monster course at the Florida venue with a $50m prize fund.

The announcement of the venue completes the line-up for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series, which gets under way at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire on June 9.

Super Golf League 2022 Schedule June 9-11: Centurion Club (Hertfordshire)

July 1-3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Portland)

July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (New Jersey)

September 2-4: The International (Boston)

September 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms (Chicago)

October 7-9: Stonehill (Bangkok)

October 14-16: Royal Greens Golf and County Club (Jeddah)

October 27-30: Trump National Doral Miami (Florida)

"There could not be a more perfect location to host our biggest event of the year at a course with such a long history with professional golfers, and we are excited to add another piece of history to this famed destination," Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said.

"I am very much looking forward to October to watch these teams go head-to-head to compete for the largest prize purse in tournament history.

"As we continue to select locations for our events in world-class cities, we knew Miami had to be included in the rota, and the Blue Monster is a fan favourite and a perfect place to end our inaugural season."

The Blue Monster was home to the PGA Tour's Doral Open from 1962 to 2006, along with hosting the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007 to 2016.

Rob Lee and Jamie Spence give their verdict on the Saudi government's big financial investment into the Asian Tour and the possible threat it posts to the structure of the global game.

This year's Team Championship will see 12 teams competing in a seeded matchplay event over four days. The winners will get $16m, with $10m for second and $8m for third, plus each player on the team receiving a 25 per cent cut of earnings.

"Trump National Doral is one of the finest golf resorts anywhere in the world and we are honoured to host the LIV Golf Invitational Team Championship in October," Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, said.

"The iconic Blue Monster is a beloved championship venue that has hosted many of the greatest players in all of golf and we are looking forward to making this event a phenomenal success."