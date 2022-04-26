The 150th Open: Record crowd of 290,000 expected at St Andrews, breaking previous best at Royal Portrush

The 150th Open at St Andrews will be the largest in the Championship's long history with a record-breaking 290,000 fans set to attend at the world-renowned Old Course from July 10-17, live on Sky Sports.

Unprecedented demand to attend this historic milestone for The Open led to more than 1.3 million applications in the ticket ballot and has resulted in the highest number of general admission tickets being issued to fans.

The attendance surpasses the previous high mark set at St Andrews in 2000 when 239,000 spectators watched Tiger Woods lift the Claret Jug for the first time.

The R&A is continuing to work closely with the Scottish Government and its health advisors on the planned attendance and to ensure that everyone attending the Championship can do so safely while enjoying the best possible spectator experience.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive at The R&A, said, "The 150th Open at St Andrews is going to be a momentous occasion for golf and this is clearly reflected in the extraordinary demand among fans to be part of this historic playing of the Championship. We very much appreciate their passion and enthusiasm for The Open and are delighted that we will set a new attendance record that far exceeds the previous best set in 2000.

"The Open is a major global sporting event and its significance to St Andrews and Scotland is evident in the independent forecast which estimates that the Championship will generate around £200m in total economic benefit. We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of fans from many countries around the world to St Andrews in July when they will enjoy a true celebration of golf at its historic home.

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said, "The Open Championship is a brilliant opportunity to showcase Scotland as the home of golf on a global stage, in a historic year for the sport - with five major tournaments being hosted across five weeks this summer.

Collin Morikawa during the final round of The Open

"The news that this will be the largest Championship ever staged is a phenomenal feat and reminds us of the enduring appeal of golf. The event, which will welcome visitors from across the world to Scotland, will also have an extremely positive impact on our economy, businesses and tourism industry.

"I am delighted The 150th Open is coming to St Andrews and I have no doubt that the Championship will be a truly historic event."

According to an independent forecast by the Sport Industry Research Centre (SIRC) at Sheffield Hallam University, the 150th Open is expected to generate around £200m in total economic benefit to Scotland.