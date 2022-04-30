DP World Tour: Laurie Canter two off Catalunya Championship lead as Oliver Bekker sets pace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day three of the Catalunya Championship with Oliver Bekker taking a two-shot lead into the final round Highlights from day three of the Catalunya Championship with Oliver Bekker taking a two-shot lead into the final round

England's Laurie Canter will head into the final round of the Catalunya Championship two shots off the lead after making a three-putt bogey on the last on day three in Girona.

The 32-year-old entered the weekend with a one-shot advantage but a third-round 70 saw him fall behind playing partner Oliver Bekker, who carded a 67 to get to 11 under.

Canter had to come through the Qualifying School in three consecutive years from 2015 - the first two of those graduations taking place at this week's venue - but has since established himself on the DP World Tour with three runner-up finishes in the last two seasons.

Laurie Canter and Bekker played in the same group in the third round of the Catalunya Championship, with the starting times brought forward due to the treat of bad weather

He will now have to come from behind if he is to claim a maiden victory but remains confident he can lift the trophy if he produces his best over the final 18 holes.

"The great thing about this course, I genuinely think the best player is going to win over 72 holes," he told europeantour.com.

"It's that sort of a test. That might be an obvious thing to say but it's really prevalent here. If you manage your game well, chip, putt, it tests all the facets.

"In a way that's good for me to feel like that, I've got to go out and try to be the best player tomorrow. If I can play like I did today and get a bit more out of the round, I'll have a chance."

South African Bekker is also looking for a first DP World Tour win having claimed five top-10s from nine events so far this season.

Bekker is seeking his first DP World Tour win after claiming seven victories on the Sunshine Tour, the last of them in August 2017

"Tomorrow I'm just going to do the same thing. It's been working for me, I'm not going to change anything," he said after carding four birdies, an eagle at the 15th and just one bogey.

"If it's my day, it's my day. If not, just try to give my best and see what happens."

Italian duo Edoardo Molinari and Lorenzo Gagli share third place on eight under, a shot ahead of New Zealand's Ryan Fox and Pole Adrian Meronk.

