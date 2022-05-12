Soudal Open: Callum Shinkwin, Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield tied at top

Callum Shinkwin almost didn't play his opening round due a wrist problem

England's Callum Shinkwin claimed a share of the lead with compatriots Dale Whitnell and Sam Horsfield after almost pulling out of the Soudal Open with a wrist injury.

Shinkwin carded an opening 65 at Rinkven International Golf Club near Antwerp to join compatriots Whitnell and Horsfield at the top of the leaderboard on six-under par.

The English trio are one clear of the chasing pack after the first round. Yannik Paul, Jeff Winther, Alexander Björk, Adrian Meronk and Spaniards Alvaro Quiros and Nacho Elvira sit behind them on five-under.

"I wasn't really going to be playing today actually," Shinkwin said. "I've had a wrist issue from yesterday [Wednesday] and on the range it just erupted straight up my arm.

"I went into the [tournament] office to see if there was a first reserve around and they said they were in already and had no-one else there, so go play if you can and if you can't just walk in.

"Four holes in I was like, 'it's not looking good', and then I shot six under. It's nerve damage we think, but nothing a bit of paracetamol can't fix."

Whitnell had an outside chance of shooting the second 59 in DP World Tour history when he covered his first 12 holes in eight under on the par-71 layout, but followed a birdie on the 16th by dropping three shots in the last two holes.

"You can only take the positives really," Whitnell said.

"I have struggled the last six weeks or so with a bit of form and swing changes, it has not been quite where I have wanted it to be, but the first 16 holes was flawless.

"I am making a few changes with Craig Lockwood, my coach, but it's minimal and nothing massive. I was six over par for 21 holes at The Belfry and got back to one over, almost made the cut. I am trying to focus on the process rather than the outcome."

Home favourite Thomas Pieters carded an opening 69 which was matched by amateur compatriot Charles Roeland. The 14-year-old debutant Lev Grinberg shot a 70 on his home course.

